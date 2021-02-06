2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule and Future Opponents

Alabama to face some of the biggest-name programs in college football as the Crimson Tide has ramped up its schedule with home-and-home games

One of the things about having a new facility, or at least an updated one, is that you want to show it off.

Alabama's had to show some patience in that regard with Bryant-Denny Stadium.

While the facility was given a $107.17 million update that was completed before the revamped 2020 season began, and is slated for yet another renovation as part of the third and final phase of the Crimson Standard (10-year, $600 million initiative), Alabama was busy scheduling more big-name opponents.

After the 2021 season opener against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it may be a while until the Crimson Tide has another neutral-site Week 1 game.

Instead, Alabama has scheduled Texas to the schedule (2022 and 2023), along with Wisconsin (2024 and 2025), Florida State (2025 and 2026), West Virginia (2026 and 2027), Notre Dame (2028 and 2029), Georgia Tech (2030 and 2031), Oklahoma (2032 and 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 and 2035).

In May of 2020, Greg Byrne add Arizona to the list. The Crimson Tide will host the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2032, while in 2033 on Sept. 3, Alabama will make the trip out west to Tucson.

“These meetings will be the first between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats, providing our teams and our fan bases exciting new opportunities during the regular season," Byrne said in a release. "As I said early on, we are going to work hard at adding more home-and-homes to our non-conference schedules, and we are pleased that we’ve been able to do that, securing nine of them thus far that will begin in 2022 with Texas.”

Byrne was the athletic director at Arizona from 2010 to 2017, before he took the same job with the Crimson Tide. He'd also scheduled the Wildcats in men's basketball.

Some of these marquee matchups will be season openers, and some will not. However, they're all going to help keep Alabama in the spotlight for years to come.