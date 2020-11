2020-21 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball Roster and Schedule

The 2020-21 Alabama basketball season is right around the corner.

Here's a look at the team, coaches, staff members and opponents.

Alabama 2020-21 Basketball Roster

No., Name, Pos. , Ht., Wt., Class, Hometown

1 Herbert Jones, F/G, 6'-8" 210, Sr., Greensboro, Ala.

2 Jordan Bruner, F, 6'-10" 225, Gr., Columbia, S.C./Yale

3 Alex Reese, F, 6'-9" 230, Sr., Pelham, Ala.

4 Juwan Gary, F, 6'-6" 218, RFr., Columbia, S.C.

5 Jaden Shackelford, G, 6'-3" 200, So., Hesperia, Calif.

10 Delaney Heard, G, 6'-3" 198, Fr., Canton, Ga.

11 Joshua Primo, G, 6'-6" 190, Fr., Toronto, Canada

12 Darius Miles, F, 6'-6" 185, Fr., Washington D.C.

13 Jahvon Quinerly, G, 6'-1" 175, So., Hackensack, N.J.

14 Keon Ellis, G, 6'-6", 170, Jr., Eustis, Fla.

15 Tyler Barnes, F, 6'-8" 201, Sr., Louisville, Ky.

21 Britton Johnson, G, 6'-4" 183, Jr., Mountain Brook, Ala.

22 Keon Ambroise-Hylton, F, 6'-8" 210, Fr., Toronto, Canada

23 John Petty Jr., G, 6'-5" 184, Sr., Huntsville, Ala.

24 Jaden Quinerly, G, 6'-0", 155, Fr., Hackensack, N.J.

25 Adam Cottrell, G, 6'-3" 200, So., Flowery Branch, Ga.

30 Kendall Wall, F, 6'-5" 192, Gr., Columbia, S.C., Francis Marion College

33 James Rojas, F, 6'-8" 225, Jr., Jamestown, N.Y.

34 Paul Stramaglia, G, 6'-0" 180, Fr., Birmingham, Ala.

Out for season

35 Alex Tchikou, F, 6'-11" 225, Fr., Paris, France (Achilles injury)

Alabama 2020-21 Basketball Coaches

Nate Oats, Head coach

Bryan Hodgson, assistant coach

Charlie Henry, assistant coach

Antoine Pettway, assistant coach

Staff

Josh Baker, special assistant

Arnie Guin, Director of player development

Donovan Kates, video director

Clarke Holter, trainer

Mike Snowden, assistant strength and conditioning

Alabama 2020-21 Schedule

Tip times and television designations yet to be announced

Nov. 25: vs. Jacksonville State

Nov. 30: vs Stanford (Asheville, N.C)

Dec. 1: vs North Carolina/UNLV (Asheville, N.C)

Dec. 2: TBD (Asheville, N.C)

Dec. 12: vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 15: vs Furman

Dec. 19: vs Houston

Dec. 22: vs East Tennessee State

Dec. 29: vs Ole Miss

Jan. 2: at Tennessee

Jan. 5: vs Florida

Jan. 9: at Auburn

Jan. 12: at Kentucky

Jan. 16: vs Arkansas

Jan. 19: at LSU

Jan. 23: vs Mississippi State

Jan. 26: vs Kentucky

Jan. 30: at Oklahoma (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

Feb. 3: vs LSU

Feb. 6: at Missouri

Feb. 9: at South Carolina

Feb. 13: vs Georgia

Feb. 17: at Texas A & M

Feb. 20: vs Vanderbilt

Feb. 24: at Arkansas

Feb. 27: at Mississippi State

Mar. 2: vs Auburn

SEC Tournament: March 10-14 at Nashville, Tenn.

Alabama's schedule will be updated as necessary