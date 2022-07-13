Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 Depth Chart, Administrative Groupings

The full depth chart for Alabama football won't be released until its first matchup of the 2022 season against Utah State.

As always when it comes to depth charts and progressions, we begin with a disclaimer.

We know this isn't correct.

There's no way for it to be spot on, especially when everything is fluid. There are simply too many variables, and it's not like Nick Saban is suddenly going to take a picture of Alabama's personnel groupings and post it social media.

So take this all with a grain of salt, knowing that there's some guesswork required.

It's especially true when Alabama isn't playing games, during what Saban calls the "administrative groupings" part of the year, when he especially downgrades the importance of the depth chart and constantly says no one should put too much stock in where everyone is listed.

Rather, our aim is to provide an overall feel for how the Crimson Tide could look when it finally suits up for real at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama's official depth charts usually only go two-deep, with an "or" included here or there to get some extra names mentioned when the competition could be close or coaches have good options to consider. For this we tried to go a little deeper, but when it doubt went with experienced players over newcomers.

Mix in a number of other factors, including injuries and reporters not having viewing periods during practices due to the ongoing pandemic, plus with what we've seen and heard from credible sources.

But lot can happen, and probably will, so this depth chart/administrating groupings will be regularly updated due to developments as more information becomes available.

Per tradition, we will throw in what Saban said before the 2018 opener against Louisville in Orlando:

"Just because you guys look at this depth chart, like 'OK, these guys are starters until something bad happens to them and they can't start anymore. Then the next guy gets a chance to play.' The next guy still has a chance to beat him out. The next guy is still competing. The next guy still wants to play. That kind of competition, I think, helps the other players play better. And helps you play better because you're more challenged.

"The worst thing you can have on your team is not have competition where guys think 'I've got this, I don't have to practice hard, I don't have to work hard, I don't have to prepare very well because I'm going to play no matter what happens.' So everybody is competing every day. We're competing every day to get better and to get everybody better. That's what we're doing. Regardless of what anybody says or thinks, that's why you play the games so that you have the opportunity to compete and see how you respond to competition. Whether you're a starter or not, the next guy up has an opportunity if he's proven that he can go in there and play winning football and get an opportunity if you're not doing your job, not taking ownership and being accountable, and you're prepared to go out there and play well. You owe that to the rest of your teammates. I owe that to every player on the team to play the best players and if a guy hasn't done that, then somebody else should play.

"So I think there's competition whether there's a depth chart or not, or whether we have a slash or not. So I know that's hard when you guys ... You believe the written word. You believe the written word, even though sometimes, I don't know if you can believe the written word that I read. From you."

Offense

Quarterbacks

Bryce Young (Jr.) Jalen Milroe (So.) Ty Simpson (Fr.)

Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs (Jr.) Jase McClellan (Jr.) or Roydell Williams (Jr.), or Trey Sanders (R-Jr.) Emmanuel Henderson (Fr.) Jamarion Miller (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (X)

Jermaine Burton (Jr.) Christian Leary (So.) Aaron Anderson (Fr.) or Kobe Prentice (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

Ja'Corey Brooks (So.) or Tyler Harrell (Jr.) Traeshon Holden (Jr.) Thaiu Jones-Bell (Jr.) or Shazz Preston (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (H)

JoJo Earle (So.) Kendrick Law (Fr.) Isaiah Bond (Fr.)

Tight Ends

Cameron Latu (RSr.)/Kendal Randolph (Gr.)/OL Robbie Ouzts (So.) Amari NiBlack (Fr.) or Elijah Brown (Fr.)

Left Tackle

Tyler Steen (Gr.) Tommy Brockermeyer (RFr.) Tyler Booker (Fr.) or Elijah Pritchett (Fr.)

Left Guard

Javion Cohen (Jr.) Terrence Ferguson II (RFr.) Jaeden Roberts (RFr.) or James Brockermeyer (RFr.)

Center

Darrin Dalcourt (Sr.) Seth McLaughlin (Jr.) James Brockermeyer (RFr.) or Tanner Bowles (RJr.)

Right Guard

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (RSr.) Damieon George (Jr.) Jaeden Roberts (RFr.)

Right Tackle

JC Latham (So.) Kendall Randolph (GR)/TE Amari Kight (RSo.)

Defense

Defensive End

Justin Eboigbe (Sr.) Braylen Ingraham (RJr.) Monkell Goodwine (R-Fr.) or Damon Payne (RFr.)

Defensive Tackle/Nose Guard

DJ Dale (Sr.) Tim Smith (Jr.) Jaheim Oatis (Fr.) or Tim Keenan III (RFr.)

Defensive End

Byron Young (Jr.) Jah-Marien Latham (Jr.) or Jamil Burroughs (Jr.)

End/Edge Linebacker (Jack)

Will Anderson Jr. (Jr.) Chris Braswell (Jr.) Jeremiah Alexander (Fr.)

Strongside Linebacker (Sam)

Dallas Turner (So.) Quandarrius Robinson (RFr.) Keanu Koht (RFr.)

Middle Linebacker (Mike)

Henry To'oto'o (Sr.) Kendrick Blackshire (So.) Shawn Murphy (Fr.) or Jihaad Campbell (Fr.)

Weakside Linebacker (Will)

Jaylen Moody (Gr.)/Deontae Lawson (RFr.) Demouy Kennedy (Jr.) Ian Jackson (RFr.)

Right Cornerback

Eli Ricks (Jr.) Terrion Arnold (RFr.) or Jahquez Robinson (RSo.) Antonio Kite (Fr.)

Left Cornerback

Kool-Aid McKinstry (So.) Khyree Jackson (Sr.) Earl Little (Fr.) or Tre’Quan Fegans (Fr.)

Strong Safety

Jordan Battle (Jr.) Kristian Story (RSo.) Jake Pope (Fr.) or Kaine Williams (RFr.)

Free Safety

DeMarcco Hellams (Sr.) Brian Branch (So.) DeVonta Smith (RFr.)

Nickel (Star)/Dime (Money)

Malachi Moore (Jr.) or Brian Branch (So.)

Special Teams

K: Will Reichard

P: James Burnip

PR: JoJo Earle

KR: Jahmyr Gibbs

LS: Kneeland Hibbett

This post will be updated as necessary

