Projected 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Depth Chart

An early look at how things might look for the Crimson Tide when spring practices and the 2021 season rolls around

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Jan. 11, the University of Alabama football team won the 2020-21 national championship.

On Jan. 12, the Crimson Tide didn't have a depth chart any more, at least officially. That won't happen until the Monday before the 2021-22 season opener against Miami in Atlanta.

That'll be August 30. The game is scheduled for Sept. 4.

In the meantime, BamaCentral will start keeping track of how we believe the administrative groupings are going, and then post the formal depth chart when it's released.

This initial one is primarily based off the season-ending depth chart for the National Championship Game. Anyone who has not announced whether he's staying or leaving for the NFL is in (parenthesis).

Remember, Alabama doesn't even have half of its position coaches, as Nick Saban has to hire a bunch.

It also does NOT include any early enrollees or incoming players.

However, we will throw in the usual disclaimer from Saban about how there's too much emphasis on where players are placed, and their perceived status on the team.

For example, consider what coach said before the 2018 opener against Louisville in Orlando:

"Just because you guys look at this depth chart, like 'OK, these guys are starters until something bad happens to them and they can't start anymore. Then the next guy gets a chance to play.' The next guy still has a chance to beat him out. The next guy is still competing. The next guy still wants to play. That kind of competition, I think, helps the other players play better. And helps you play better because you're more challenged.

"The worst thing you can have on your team is not have competition where guys think 'I've got this, I don't have to practice hard, I don't have to work hard, I don't have to prepare very well because I'm going to play no matter what happens.' So everybody is competing every day. We're competing every day to get better and to get everybody better. That's what we're doing. Regardless of what anybody says or thinks, that's why you play the games so that you have the opportunity to compete and see how you respond to competition. Whether you're a starter or not, the next guy up has an opportunity if he's proven that he can go in there and play winning football and get an opportunity if you're not doing your job, not taking ownership and being accountable, and you're prepared to go out there and play well. You owe that to the rest of your teammates. I owe that to every player on the team to play the best players and if a guy hasn't done that, then somebody else should play.

"So I think there's competition whether there's a depth chart or not, or whether we have a slash or not. So I know that's hard when you guys ... You believe the written word. You believe the written word, even though sometimes, I don't know if you can believe the written word that I read. From you."

Jersey numbers are listed as well:

Offense

QB Bryce Young (9), Paul Tyson (15)

RB (Brian Robinson Jr.) (24), Trey Sanders (26), Jase McClellan (21) or Roydell Williams (23)

WR Z John Metchie (8), Xavier Williams (3)

WR X Javon Baker (5), Traeshon Holden (11)

WR H Slade Bolden (18), Thaiu Jones-Bell (14)

TE (Miller Forristall) (87), Jahleel Billingsley (19), Major Tennison (88) or Cameron Latu (81)

LT Evan Neal (73), Chris Owens (79)

LG Tommy Brown (75) or Chris Owens (79)

C Chris Owens (79) or Darrin Dalcourt (71)

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55), Amari Kight (78)

RT Kendall Randolph (60) or Javion Cohen (57), Pierce Quick (72)

Defense

DE Justin Eboigbe (92), Byron Young (47)

DT DJ Dale (94), Tim Smith (50)

DE (LaBryan Ray) (89), Phidarian Mathis (48), Jamil Burroughs (98)

SLB Christopher Allen (4), (Ben Davis) (1), King Mwikuta (30)

WLB Christian Harris (8), Ale Kajo (10) or Demouy Kennedy (37)

MLB Jaylen Moody (42) or Shane Lee (35)

JLB Will Anderson Jr. (31), Drew Sanders (20)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (5), Ronald Williams Jr. (22)

CB Josh Jobe (28), Marcus Banks (26), Brandon Turnage (7)

SS Jordan Battle (9), Brian Branch (14)

FS Daniel Wright (3) or DeMarcco Hellams (29)

Star Malachi Moore (13), Brian Branch (14)

Special teams

P (Charlie Scott) (85), Ty Perine (99) or Sam Johnson (98)

FG/KO Will Reichard (16), Chase Allen (82)

Holder Slade Bolden (18)

LS TBD

PR Slade Bolden (18)

KR (Brian Robinson Jr.) (24) or Slade Bolden (18) or Jahleel Billingsley (19)

This post will be regularly updated as necessary