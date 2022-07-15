Skip to main content

Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule and Future Opponents

Alabama to face some of the biggest-name programs in college football as the Crimson Tide has ramped up its schedule with home-and-home games.
TravelMation (Wide)

One of the things about having a new facility, or at least an updated one, is that you want to show it off.

Alabama's had to show some patience in that regard with the most recent changes Bryant-Denny Stadium.

While the facility was given a $107.17 million update that was completed before the revamped 2020 season began, and is still slated for yet another renovation as part of the third and final phase of the Crimson Standard (10-year, $600 million initiative), Alabama was busy scheduling more big-name opponents.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the 2021 season opener against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it may be a while until the Crimson Tide has another neutral-site Week 1 game.

Instead, Alabama has scheduled future Southeastern Conference entry Texas to the schedule (2022 and 2023), along with Wisconsin (2024 and 2025), Florida State (2025 and 2026), West Virginia (2026 and 2027), Notre Dame (2028 and 2029), Georgia Tech (2030 and 2031), Oklahoma (2032 and 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 and 2035).

In May of 2020, Greg Byrne added Arizona to the list. The Crimson Tide will host the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2032, while in 2033 on Sept. 3, Alabama will make the trip out west to Tucson.

Byrne was the athletic director at Arizona from 2010 to 2017, before he took the same job with the Crimson Tide. He'd also scheduled the Wildcats in men's basketball.

Many of these marquee matchups will be season openers, but some will not. Either way they're all going to help keep Alabama in the spotlight for years to come. 

2022 SEC Helmet Schedule

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian laughs with defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) after the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 2 Texas

By Tony Tsoukalas4 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, July 15, 2022

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.
All Things Bama

JD Davison Gets a 28-point Double-Double in Blowout Win Against the Memphis Grizzlies

By Hunter De Siver17 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) smiles after the Cardinals forced a turnover against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Deionte Thompson Strives for a Regular Role in Arizona

By Hunter De Siver18 hours ago
Opening Ceremony 2022 World Games in Birmingham
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Take a Bow Birmingham, You've Earned it

By Christopher Walsh23 hours ago
SEC circular logo with team names
All Things Bama

FanNation SEC Sites Pick Alabama to Top League, Dominate Player of the Year Honors

By Christopher WalshJul 14, 2022
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 3 Tennessee

By Edwin StantonJul 14, 2022
Crimson Tikes: Hugs and Kisses
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Hugs and Kisses

By Anthony SiscoJul 14, 2022