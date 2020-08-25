2021 DE Shambre Jackson Still Hearing From Alabama Staff 'Almost Everyday'

2021 defensive end Shambre Jackson is preparing to start his senior season soon at Boone High School in Orlando, Fla. in a few weeks, but in the meantime, he released his final five schools last week that included the University of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, and Texas A & M.

Bama Central recently caught with the 6-foot-4, 260 pound prospect to discuss how the Crimson Tide has stayed in the race for his services throughout the recruiting dead period.

"They have been talking to me everyday almost," Jackson said. "They send me a lot of edits. I am on the phone with them a lot talking about my defense. I Facetimed Coach [Nick] Saban about a week ago. We talked about football, corona, stuff like that. The advice he gave me is to keep working."

Along with communicating with Saban, assistants Freddie Roach, Holmon Wiggins, and Sal Sunseri are keeping tabs on this Sunshine State product.

"They are cool dudes," Jackson said. "I like that they give me a lot of advice. I really like talking to them."

Jackson says the Crimson Tide, Seminoles, and both, LSU and Auburn, are the schools that keep in touch with him the most on an everyday basis. Each program's pitch is similar, he says, with an emphasis on development toward reaching his dream of making it to the NFL level.

His last in-person recruiting visit came in Tuscaloosa back in March before the shutdown due to COVID-19.

"I do not really know what I am waiting on exactly," Jackson said. "I am just giving it time and being patient with it. I am focused on being patient and finding the right school for me."

A year ago, Jackson had 56 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks and he will look to cap off a stellar prep career when Boone begins its season on Sept. 11 against Dr. Phillips.

"They develop a lot of talent," Jackson said when he was asked what comes to mind when he thinks of the Alabama program. "Developing the best, win a national title, and go to the NFL."

Here is SI All-American's full evaluation of Jackson's game:

Prospect: Shambre Jackson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Orlando (Fla.) Boone

Committed to: Florida State, Alabama, Texas, LSU, Auburn and Georgia, among others

Projected Position: Defensive End or Defensive Tackle

Frame: Athletic with good-looking shoulders and long arms. Tight and flat torso with ideal thighs and lower-half.

Athleticism: Active across the defensive front. Can hunt with range in long pursuit, as well as surf and redirect to ball-carriers aiming for playside perimeter. Shows good quickness to close and finish. Has some ability to bend and contort to finish in tight space.

Instincts: Shows fair scheme-read ability at the snap and flashes some ability to reduce gap versus run. Flashes mesh-point vision and can punch and peak to backfield at the initial point of attack. Also can perform some train-wrecking when asked to attack upfield. Is willing to set an edge versus reach blocks. Will occasionally widen his initial vertical pass-rushing track.

Polish: Plays 0 and 4i in 4-0-4 fronts, left 5-technique DE in 4-man even fronts and also has been asked to stand up on the edge. Is very raw as a pass-rusher will allow himself to get washed past the launch point, though attempts to use a swim move, as well as a club-and-rip. Also needs to improve hand-placement accuracy and consistently maintain outside leverage when setting edge versus run.

Bottom Line: Jackson plays many snaps as an odd-front nose right now, though his skill set doesn’t project as an A-gap player in college. He’s long, quick at the snap, active and shows good closing quickness. There’s a chance Jackson could be an upfield, single-gap 3-technique in the making. He also may find himself a home as a traditional 5/7-technique defensive end in a 4-man front or a 5-technique defensive end in a base 3-man front.