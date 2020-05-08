Breaking: 2021 Four-Star WR Jacorey Brooks Chooses Alabama Over Florida, Miami

The University of Alabama secured a verbal commitment from a talented pass catcher, who resides in south Florida. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Well, it happened again on Friday afternoon as 2021 four-star wide receiver Jacorey Brooks announced his verbal pledge to the Crimson Tide on his social media pages.

Brooks, the No. 37 overall prospect and No. 3 wideout in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite, joins the Crimson Tide’s class of fellow four-star receiver Agiye Hall, linebacker Deontae Lawson, and defensive tackle Anquin Barnes.

He is coming off of a junior season at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami where he hauled in 99 passes for 1,251 yards and 18 touchdowns, helping lead the Tornadoes to a Florida 4A state title.

The 6-foot-3, 185 pound prospect possesses terrific ball skills, crisp route running, and deceptive speed. His large frame causes mismatches against opposing defensive backs.

Brooks held offers from a plethora of Power Five programs that include the likes of Florida, Miami, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Texas A & M, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Baylor, among others. Rivals ranks him as the nation's No. 15 prospect and No. 2 wide receiver.

For a while, Brooks was considered a Gator lean, but constant communication with Crimson Tide assistants Charles Huff, Holmon Wiggins, and coach Nick Saban proved pivotal in snagging this Sunshine State product away from the home state Gators.

Brooks visited Tuscaloosa for the Tennessee game last October and Huff and Wiggins made their way to visit him at school, when the contact period opened up last December.