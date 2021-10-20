    • October 20, 2021
    Visits and Showcases Headline a Massive Weekend for Tide Hoops

    Alabama men’s basketball will host multiple recruiting visits this weekend, along with many other events showcasing the 2021-22 iteration of the Crimson Tide.
    Author:

    It’s homecoming weekend for the University of Alabama and three targets for Alabama basketball will be visiting. In addition to the visits, there are two major basketball events set to occur.

    6’10 forward Noah Clowney will visit this weekend, with his commitment date a little over a week later. Clowney originally was set to commit Oct. 31 but moved it back a day to Nov. 1. This is also the same announcement day as top Alabama target Brandon Miller.

    Kimani Hamilton, a 6’8 forward, will take his official visit to Alabama this weekend after visiting unofficially earlier this month. Hamilton recently cut his list of schools down to two, being Alabama and Mississippi State, where he visited last week.

    Highly-ranked forward Ty Rodgers will also visit Alabama over the weekend. The 6’7 Michigan native has had other ties to Michigan and Illinois throughout his recruitment.

    On Friday night, Tide Tip-Off will make its return, this year being held at the University of Alabama’s Foster Auditorium. Admission to the event is free and will feature introductions of both men’s and women’s teams, competitions, giveaways, and will close with a dunk contest between the players. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

    On Sunday, Alabama will close out the weekend by hosting Louisiana in a charity exhibition game at Coleman Coliseum. There will be no radio or television broadcast of the game, but all proceeds will go to the United Way of West Alabama. The game will tip at 2:00 p.m. 

    Crimson Tide hoops fans have a lot to be excited about, and this weekend will do a great job of showing off the bright future of Alabama basketball. 

