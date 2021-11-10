Breaking Down Alabama Basketball's 2022 Class

With Rylan Griffen's recent commitment, Alabama basketball is up to five commitments in the 2022 recruiting class. Head coach Nate Oats along with primary recruiters Antione Pettway and Bryan Hodgson have been blazing hot on the recruiting trail over the past three months, and each commit will bring something unique to Alabama's future.

Jaden Bradley

Playing basketball at national powerhouse IMG Academy, Jaden Bradley is a traditional point guard that will look to be the engine that runs the Alabama offense. The 6-3 guard has good size and quickness for a point guard that will allow him to be a pest defensively, exactly how Oats likes his guards.

Bradley has great vision and a knack for finding teammates for open shots with accurate passes. His handle and playmaking ability will allow him to assume the role Jahvon Quinerly has in the offense as the facilitator, and his pass-first mindset is perfect for the pace-and-space looks that Alabama keys on. Additionally, he has the ability to score when needed, so this playmaker should find his way into Alabama's rotation immediately.

Brandon Miller

Blue-chip prospect Brandon Miller is a scorer at heart. He has a build reminiscent of Herb Jones as a 6-8 forward, but offensively he can do a little bit of everything. Miller's hyper-athleticism allows him to rise up for thunderous dunks, and he has a smooth handle that gives his wiry frame the ability to blow past defenders.

The Tennessee native has a good-looking jump shot, and his size and capabilities as wing scorer will fit in perfectly under Oats. Alabama's fast-paced offense given a forward with the size and scoring ability of Miller will be a scary sight for opposing defenses. The potential of Miller is sky-high and Oats absolutely has the ability to unlock it.

Noah Clowney

South Carolina native Noah Clowney is the modern big man of the class. Clowney has great size at 6-10 and has great strength despite probably needing to add some more weight for the college game. He has great footwork inside and great hands for entry passes, as well as good rebounding ability.

Clowney has great potential as a defender because of his build and will be great in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop situations, boasting a reliable three-point shot. He may not play as immediately as Bradley or Miller, but the staff's development of Clowney as a stretch four will make him a great piece for Alabama in the future.

Nick Pringle

Nick Pringle is considered by many as the best player in all of JUCO. The 6-10, 230 pound power forward originally enrolled at Wofford before transferring to Dodge City Community College for this upcoming season. He is an explosive athlete and has great rebounding ability that Alabama has been missing in recent years.

On the defensive end, Pringle's athleticism and anticipation allows him to be an excellent shot blocker and he has the "blue collar" mindset that Oats looks for in all of his players. Because of his age and JUCO experience, Pringle will look to be a rotational piece for Alabama as soon as he arrives on campus.

Rylan Griffen

Alabama's most recent commit, combo guard Rylan Griffen looks to add more scoring ability to this class. Standing at 6-5, Griffen has nice size as a guard and has the ability to make tough shots from just about anywhere on the court.

The Texas native's scoring capabilities from all three levels will make him a valuable asset immediately for Alabama, and the offense he will work in will put him in more advantageous positions to score. He has nice length to work with on the defensive end, and bounce that adds even more flare to his game.

Overview

Alabama got a little bit of everything in this class whether it be scoring, playmaking, defense, rebounding, and even toughness. This is a well-rounded class and undeniably one of the best in school history. Alabama basketball's future is incredibly bright, and Oats has already hosted multiple 2023 prospects, so it's not slowing down any time soon.