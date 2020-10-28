2022 DE Jeremiah Alexander De-Commits From Alabama

On Tuesday night, elite 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander announced his plans to de-commit from the University of Alabama and re-open his recruitment.

"At this time, I would like to de-commit from the University of Alabama," Alexander tweeted. I am 100 percent focused on winning on getting another ring with my brothers. No love lost towards my Bama family!"

Alexander and Thompson High School just finished a perfect, 10-0 regular season and are off this week with the 7A AHSAA playoffs looming.

He committed to the Crimson Tide over Georgia and LSU back in March and was the first pledge for 2022. Now, in-state linebacker Robert Woodyard is lone member of that group.

"It was really just down to two schools," Alexander told Bama Central of when he made his decision. "That was Alabama and Georgia. I went to Georgia last week and Alabama over the weekend. Both schools have my best interest, but in terms of feeling at home, the facilities, and the way they work out the athletes, it is top notch. I feel like I would get better and benefit from it more at Alabama."

On the year, Alexander has amassed 69 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and three sacks. The 6-foot-2, 235 pound prospect is certainly a player that Alabama will still heavily recruit throughout the rest of his time in high school.

"He brings work ethic and over the last few years he has the maturity of a seasoned senior," Thompson coach Mark Freeman told Bama Central when Alexander made his decision. "He is very well grounded and he has the right philosophy about life. He is just a hard worker.

"I think the Lord only made so many guys like him and you can not have enough of them."