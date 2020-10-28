SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

2022 DE Jeremiah Alexander De-Commits From Alabama

Tyler Martin

On Tuesday night, elite 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander announced his plans to de-commit from the University of Alabama and re-open his recruitment. 

"At this time, I would like to de-commit from the University of Alabama," Alexander tweeted. I am 100 percent focused on winning on getting another ring with my brothers. No love lost towards my Bama family!"

Alexander and Thompson High School just finished a perfect, 10-0 regular season and are off this week with the 7A AHSAA playoffs looming. 

He committed to the Crimson Tide over Georgia and LSU back in March and was the first pledge for 2022. Now, in-state linebacker Robert Woodyard is lone member of that group. 

"It was really just down to two schools," Alexander told Bama Central of when he made his decision. "That was Alabama and Georgia. I went to Georgia last week and Alabama over the weekend. Both schools have my best interest, but in terms of feeling at home, the facilities, and the way they work out the athletes, it is top notch. I feel like I would get better and benefit from it more at Alabama."

On the year, Alexander has amassed 69 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and three sacks. The 6-foot-2, 235 pound prospect is certainly a player that Alabama will still heavily recruit throughout the rest of his time in high school.

"He brings work ethic and over the last few years he has the maturity of a seasoned senior," Thompson coach Mark Freeman told Bama Central when Alexander made his decision. "He is very well grounded and he has the right philosophy about life. He is just a hard worker.

"I think the Lord only made so many guys like him and you can not have enough of them." 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Practice Report: Alabama Prepares for Air-Raid Against Mississippi State

The Crimson Tide hosted a two-hour padded practice as it prepares for its game against the Bulldogs

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Players Excited About Opportunity to Vote in Next Week's Election

Slade Bolden and Jordan Battle spoke to the media on Tuesday about the importance of voting just one week away from the presidential election

Tyler Martin

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Eddie Jackson Tops a Rough Weekend

A look at the top five performances by former Crimson Tide football players during Week 7 of the 2020 NFL Season

Christopher Walsh

Ronnie Harrison is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The Cleveland Browns defensive back had a monster game on Sunday with a fumble recovery, nine tackles, and one sack in the team's 37-34 win over the Bengals

Tyler Martin

Slade Bolden Ready to Pick Up Where Jaylen Waddle Left Off: "He's Just Getting Started"

With Jaylen Waddle out for year, all eyes to turn Alabama's Slade Bolden to help carry the load left behind by one of college football's mist electric players

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: The Long Ashe Club

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 27, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama's Defense Gears Up for First Matchup Against Mike Leach's Air-Raid Offense

Both Nick Saban and linebacker Christian Harris recognize the potential threat that the Bulldogs' offense poses to the Crimson Tide

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Herb Jones' Offensive Development Could Be X-Factor for Crimson Tide Basketball

After earning All-SEC defensive honors a year ago, Jones is honing in on developing his craft on the offensive end after two injuries that have stunted his growth on that side of the ball

Tyler Martin

Jaylen Waddle Undergoes Successful Ankle Surgery

Alabama coach Nick Saban provides an update on the star wide out while quarterback Mac Jones speaks on how hard it was to watch a teammate go down like that

Tyler Martin