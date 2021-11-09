2022 Defensive Lineman Isaiah Hastings Commits to Alabama

On the morning of his 18th birthday, Isaiah Hastings, a 6-foot-5, 290 pounds defensive lineman, announced his decision to join the Alabama Crimson Tide. The addition of Hastings gives Alabama 19 commits for the class of 2022, and its third defensive lineman of the class, joining Jaheim Oatis and Walter Bob.

Hastings picked the Crimson Tide over Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Oregon.

"What I really like about 'Bama is they want to be the best," Hastings told SI All-American. "That's something I want to be as well."

Hastings gives the 2022 class a whole new dynamic on the defensive side of the ball with his size and speed. Hastings is incredibly fast for his size, and he has a 7-foot wingspan to obstruct quarterback throwing lanes and grasp ball carriers. He disrupts plays consistently and is able to track down the ball despite being one of the heaviest players on the field.

Hastings is originally from Ontario, Canada, and he moved to Florida to play for Clearwater Academy for his senior season. Hastings commitment adds to Alabama's Canadian pipeline for its sports teams.

Alabama has had an exceptional fall recruiting season, landing CB Tre'Quon Fegans, OT Elijah Pritchett, TE Jaleel Skinner, WR Aaron Anderson, and now Hastings since the start of September.

Alabama did not extend an offer to Hastings until mid-September, and he had an official visit in Tuscaloosa on October 23. However, Alabama had been keeping up with Hastings since he was in Canada.

Hastings has some developing to do as far as being SEC-ready, but Alabama obviously develops defensive linemen as well as any program in the country.

"He said this to me...'why would I not want to play for the greatest coach in college football history and be able to be a part of a dynasty?" Jesse Chinchar, Clearwater Academy head coach, said. "People recruit against Alabama saying that you're not going to play, because they recruit so well, but Isaiah said, 'that's the type of environment I want to go into -- where I have no choice but to get better.'"

Hastings has already developed tremendously this season, as it is only his third year playing football. Hastings worked hard and ascended to the top of recruiting boards, and now he is part of the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle.

"When you meet them, it's more of a family feel," Hastings said. "From the outside looking in it's like, 'oh 'Bama, they're very serious and militant.' And they are very serious about the game, but it also has a family appeal."