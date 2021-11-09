Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
2022 Defensive Lineman Isaiah Hastings Commits to Alabama
Publish date:

2022 Defensive Lineman Isaiah Hastings Commits to Alabama

Alabama now has 19 commits to its 2022 football class after defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings made his decision to join the Crimson Tide on his birthday.
Author:

Alabama now has 19 commits to its 2022 football class after defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings made his decision to join the Crimson Tide on his birthday.

On the morning of his 18th birthday, Isaiah Hastings, a 6-foot-5, 290 pounds defensive lineman, announced his decision to join the Alabama Crimson Tide. The addition of Hastings gives Alabama 19 commits for the class of 2022, and its third defensive lineman of the class, joining Jaheim Oatis and Walter Bob. 

Hastings picked the Crimson Tide over Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Oregon. 

"What I really like about 'Bama is they want to be the best," Hastings told SI All-American. "That's something I want to be as well." 

Hastings gives the 2022 class a whole new dynamic on the defensive side of the ball with his size and speed. Hastings is incredibly fast for his size, and he has a 7-foot wingspan to obstruct quarterback throwing lanes and grasp ball carriers. He disrupts plays consistently and is able to track down the ball despite being one of the heaviest players on the field.

Hastings is originally from Ontario, Canada, and he moved to Florida to play for Clearwater Academy for his senior season. Hastings commitment adds to Alabama's Canadian pipeline for its sports teams. 

Read More

Alabama has had an exceptional fall recruiting season, landing CB Tre'Quon Fegans, OT Elijah Pritchett, TE Jaleel Skinner, WR Aaron Anderson, and now Hastings since the start of September. 

Alabama did not extend an offer to Hastings until mid-September, and he had an official visit in Tuscaloosa on October 23. However, Alabama had been keeping up with Hastings since he was in Canada. 

Hastings has some developing to do as far as being SEC-ready, but Alabama obviously develops defensive linemen as well as any program in the country. 

"He said this to me...'why would I not want to play for the greatest coach in college football history and be able to be a part of a dynasty?" Jesse Chinchar, Clearwater Academy head coach, said. "People recruit against Alabama saying that you're not going to play, because they recruit so well, but Isaiah said, 'that's the type of environment I want to go into -- where I have no choice but to get better.'"

 Hastings has already developed tremendously this season, as it is only his third year playing football. Hastings worked hard and ascended to the top of recruiting boards, and now he is part of the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle. 

"When you meet them, it's more of a family feel," Hastings said. "From the outside looking in it's like, 'oh 'Bama, they're very serious and militant.' And they are very serious about the game, but it also has a family appeal."

Will Anderson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Named Bednarik Award Player of the Week

14 minutes ago
Isaiah Hastings Commit
Recruiting

2022 Defensive Lineman Isaiah Hastings Commits to Alabama

49 minutes ago
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Basketball 2021-22 Season Preview

59 minutes ago
Crimson Tikes: He Wasn't Fluffin'
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Not Fluffin' Around

2 hours ago
AJ McCarron, LSU game program, Nov. 9, 2013
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 9, 2021

9 hours ago
Marcus Banks, practice 8/16
All Things Bama

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

15 hours ago
Alabama Soccer reacts to being accepted into the 2021 NCAA Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Scores Spot in 2021 NCAA Tournament

17 hours ago
JD Davison vs. Louisiana
All Things Bama

Ahead of First Game in Alabama Uniform, JD Davison Explains Why He Chose the Crimson Tide

17 hours ago