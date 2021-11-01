2022 Forward Brandon Miller Announces His College Decision

Six-foot-8, 200-pound small forward Brandon Miller announced that he will be playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season.

Miller, who currently plays for Cane Ridge High in Antioch, Tennessee, chose between Alabama, Kansas, Tennessee State, the NBA G-League, and the National Basketball League.

"I knew Alabama was the one before, and I've always said I like their coaches. Their coaches were there from day one," Miller said after his announcement. "I think of coach Oats as an older brother."

The Tennessee native visited Alabama back in late September, and he was impressed by fans chanting his name while on the sidelines at Bryant-Denny Stadium. That was his second visit to Tuscaloosa after having his first official visit in June.

Miller then added Kansas to his top schools, and he visited the Jayhawks in mid-October. This happened after he moved his commitment date back from September 27.

Miller is the second Alabama basketball commit for the class of 2022, joining point guard Jaden Bradley.

Miller is an elite scorer, and his size makes it natural for him to finish at the rim. He is capable of being a floor general with his speed and ball skills, while also having the stature to succeed in the post. Miller scores within the flow of the offense and consistently makes the right play. On top of his speed and size, Miller can also knock down threes in catch-and-shoot as well as isolation situations.

Defensively, Miller's 6-foot-8 frame make him highly difficult to score on. He often baits opponents into blocked shots, allowing his team to get out in transition for easy points.

Miller's game fits right into Nate Oats's philosophy, and he is set up to thrive in Tuscaloosa.

"He's (Oats) a good coach, he has great coaches around him that I believe will help me achieve my dreams," Miller said. He finished by saying that Crimson Tide fans can expect a national championship from the 2022 recruiting class.