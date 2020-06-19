2022 Four-Star RB George Pettaway Reacts to Offer From Nick Saban

2022 four-star running back George Pettaway thought he was calling University of Alabama assistant Charles Huff, but instead it was the voice of coach Nick Saban on the line, extending a scholarship offer to the talented tailback.

"The first words I hear is Coach Saban asking me how am I doing," Pettaway said. "At that point, I was just kind of stuttering. Then, he went over my film and was asking how my family was and he told me that they really wanted me at Alabama."

It was a very informative conversation that left Pettaway stunned and humbled.

"They take it so serious there," Pettaway said. "They are top in the country almost every year. From talking to Coach Saban, he made that very clear. We talked about academics and relationships with teammates and coaches. He made it clear that when you came through this program, you are going to be a better man and I think that is what is sticking out right now."

Though he has battled injuries throughout his short prep career, in 2019 for Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Suffolk, Vir., Pettaway rushed for 666 yards and seven touchdowns on 74 carries and caught 14 passes for 208 yards and two additional scores.

"Coach Saban did a great job of explaining what they like about my game," Pettaway said. "He said I can get in and out of my cuts very quick, he thinks my vision is great, and how I can reach my top speed very quickly. He likes how good I am as a wide receiver as well. That is one thing I pride myself on, not being one-dimensional."

Over the last few months, Pettaway has received offers from the likes of Maryland, Penn State, Buffalo, Nebraska, Florida, Michigan State, Texas A & M, Liberty, and Old Dominion. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2022 cycle and No. 3 running back in the nation.

The 5-foot-11, 180 pound prospect took visits to Wake Forest, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame last fall. He says he will make it to Tuscaloosa whenever he can, but it is also hard because he plays basketball for the Saints as well.

"For sure," Pettaway said when asked if he plans on making a trip to the Capstone. "I would like to my meet my position coach and Coach Saban. That is, maybe, the biggest thing for me right now, just building a relationship with all the coaches I talk to."

As far as a timetable is concerned, Pettaway is taking his time and not wanting to rush his recruitment at all.

"I make this clear with everyone, there is no timeline for me," Pettaway said. "My main goal is to be a better student, teammate, and player and everything else will take care of itself. If I do those things, I feel like I will be in a position to pick wherever I want to go, and I will be happy with that."