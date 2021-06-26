Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Basketball Target Rodney Rice Releases Top Six Schools

The talented 2022 combo guard took an official visit to Tuscaloosa earlier in June.
Alabama basketball has made the cut for 2022 shooting guard Rodney Rice. 

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect released a top six list on Saturday afternoon that included the Crimson Tide, Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Georgetown and Maryland. 

Since the end of the dead period, Rice has taken official visits to Alabama and Louisville and an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech. 

The DeMatha Catholic (Clinton, Md.) standout also had offers from Marquette, Richmond, LSU, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Illinois, Seton Hall, Rhode Island, Providence and many others. 

Rice's length and size as a combo guard and ability to shoot from anywhere on the court make him a perfect fit for coach Nate Oats and his up-tempo offense. 247Sports and Rivals rank Rice as a consensus top-100 player in the 2022 class. 

