2022 OL Kanaya Charlton Emotional After Offer From Alabama: "I Never Thought This Would Happen"

Unranked and underrated.

2022 offensive guard Kanaya Charlton is a "zero-star" prospect according to all major recruiting services. That is exactly how the big 6-foot-5, 330 pound lineman likes it.

"It does not matter to me about the stars," Charlton told Bama Central. "That is just people judging you. I play the game of football because I have to. I feel like I need to do this to help my family eventually one day."

Despite not having any stars to his name, the offers are continuing to roll in for the Brunswick High School standout. On Wednesday, the University of Alabama and assistant Sal Sunseri came calling and extended a scholarship to the Peach State product.

"I was just so excited," Charlton said. "I never thought it would come to this, that I would be getting an offer from Alabama. I was just in amazement when he told me that."

Along with the Crimson Tide, Auburn, Oklahoma, Kentucky, South Carolina, Minnesota, Florida State, Akron, UCF, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Miami, Maryland, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A & M, and Nebraska are all on Charlton's offer sheet.

Charlton's main takeaways from his conversation with Sunseri was the history and tradition of Alabama football and how he would fit into its play style.

"We talked about how Alabama has won more national championships than any other school in the last 10 years," Charlton said. "That got me thinking about how good the coaching staff is. He said they like to run the football and I love to run block so it could be a good fit."

Living in the state of Georgia, Charlton says the Alabama offer feels a little different because of what has happened the last few times the Crimson Tide has faced off against his home state Bulldogs on the gridiron.

"It was just a little different because it is Alabama," Charlton said. "If I tell people around here, that I have an Alabama offer now, they will get so mad at me because of what happened in the national championship game. It is just a crazy feeling knowing that Alabama has offered me."

He did note that he rooted for the Crimson Tide in that contest, but he says he never had a number one, all-time favorite team growing up.

Florida State was the only school Charlton was able to visit before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. Being so close to the Yellowhammer State, he says that he is interested in seeing what Tuscaloosa has to offer on a visit real soon.

"I want to see how the players interact with each other and how they interact with everyone else on the campus," Charlton said. "It would be a pretty deal to meet Nick Saban, too."

According to Charlton, one of the more enticing reasons to suit up for the Crimson Tide is the program's pipeline to the NFL.

"Going to the pros," Charlton said. "Seeing all the guys they send to the league and seeing [Jedrick Wills Jr.] go in the top ten of this year's draft. If they are capable of doing that for other lineman, then I think they could do that for me."

He credits a lot of his recruiting success so far to two of his high school coaches, Sean Pender and Garrett Grady.

"I think the main reason the offers are coming in is because of my coaches," Charlton said. "They send out my film to so many places and talk very highly of me. If I did not have them, I would not be where I am."