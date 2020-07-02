2022 OT Malik Agbo Lands Alabama Offer: "It is a Priority for Me to Visit"

2022 four-star offensive tackle Malik Agbo lives about as far as you can live from Tuscaloosa in the continental United States, in Federal Way, Wa., but that did not stop the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator from extending a scholarship offer last week, to the 6-foot-5, 300 plus pound prospect.

"Steve Sarkisian is the one who offered me," Agbo said. "My high school had a connection with him from back when he was at Washington. It was crazy. To know who Alabama is, it is a pretty big offer. I did not see it coming. I was kind of shocked."

It is safe to say Agbo was thrilled after the phone call with the former Huskies coach. He notes that this is a stepping stone for a good relationship as he gets further along in his recruitment.

"It was cool talking to him," Agbo said. "He seems like a really cool person and coach. I definitely feel like this could be the start to building a relationship with Alabama. He told me they really like how I finish plays. I was taught to block until the whistle blows."

While Agbo has never been to Alabama, he says the Capstone will be near the top of his destination list when in-person recruiting picks back up from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is a football town and I like that," Agbo said. "Everyone down there seems to rally behind the program and the support the team has, is crazy. That is something I am looking for in a future college.

"Of course, I got to come visit," Agbo said. "It is a priority for me. Just seeing how successful the program is and the amount of guys they send to the NFL. That is what I want to come down there and see how they do it."

The Crimson Tide is not the only Southeastern Conference offer the Evergreen State native has.

"The LSU one stands out too," Agbo said. "Those guys are going neck and neck with Alabama and Alabama is going neck and neck with them."

Tennessee is another SEC school that has offered Agbo. West Coast power houses USC, Oregon, Washington, and Utah have also offered the rising junior, who suits up for Todd Beamer High School.

According to 247Sports, Agbo is the No. 216 rated prospect in the 2022 cycle, 19th best tackle, and sixth overall player in the state of Washington.