2024 Dual-Threat QB D.J. Lagway Feels Blessed by Recent Alabama Offer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is once again turning to the state of Texas for a quarterback target. After signing Jalen Hurts in 2016 and Jalen Milroe last year, the Crimson Tide offered another Lone Star State passer in D.J. Lagway on Saturday.

Lagway, a member of the 2024 class, made the trip from Willis, Texas to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s Junior Day. The visit came complete with a conversation with Nick Saban, who extended the offer in his office.

“That was a great experience, I had a great time down there,” Lagway said. “It was just an honor to be offered by Coach Saban, showing that all my hard work is paying off. I know I have a lot more to work on, but I’m headed in the right direction.

“When he told me he offered me, it felt like a blessing from God. When he said that, all I could say was ‘Thank you Jesus’ because I know without Him, I wouldn’t have been able to get it.”

Lagway is coming off a sophomore season in which he passed for 1,580 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 710 yards and five more scores on the ground. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound dual-threat passer is rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.

“[Alabama coaches] say they like the way I play off the RPO,” Lagway said. “They like the way I throw across the field with accuracy and how I can fire a bullet into tight holes if I need to. They also like my ability to extend plays after things break down.”

Lagway is an admirer of Alabama and how it develops quarterbacks. The rising high school junior currently compares his game to Hurts’ but says he’s looking to evolve his passing approach to mirror the play of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

“I like what I’ve seen from the plays standpoint at Alabama,” Lagway said. “I like how the quarterback has so much freedom, so if they see something they don’t like they can audible out of it or change it. I feel like I could really get the best out of the offense that way.”

Alabama only recently began to recruit Lagway as tight ends coach Drew Svoboda went down to his high school last week and invited him to Junior Day. Since then, the two have spoken over the phone while Svoboda also took Lagway around campus during his visit.

“I feel like after my trip over there we know each other,” Lagway said. “He was with me the whole time, him and the offensive analyst, Alex Mortensen. We all talked a lot, so I feel like I have a great relationship with them. I feel like going on it will be even better."

Along with speaking to coaches, Lagway was also able to meet with fellow a Houston-area quarterback in Milroe. The two had a lengthy conversation as Milroe explained to Lagway what he learned during his first year with the Crimson Tide last season.

“He just told me if I come here I’ve just got to trust the process,” Lagway said. “You’ve just got to grind it out and keep working and your day is going to come. He knows that if you keep going and keep your head up, there’s going to be a prize at the end of the tunnel.”

During his first trip to Tuscaloosa, Lagway said he was blown away by Alabama’s campus, stating that the program’s winning tradition can be seen everywhere. While the 2024 quarterback has plenty of time before he makes his college decision, this past weekend certainly put the Crimson Tide in a good place moving forward.

“They’ll always be on top because they are Alabama,” Lagway said. “It’s just an honor, honestly, to get an offer from Coach Saban himself. It means a lot to me and my family. I can’t wait to build my relationship with the coaching staff and Coach Saban.”