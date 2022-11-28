4-Star Wide Receiver Commits to Alabama
Jaren Hamilton chooses the Crimson Tide over Florida, Tennessee and Michigan.
More receiver help is on the way to Tuscaloosa, as it was announced that Jaren Hamilton has committed to Alabama.
Hamilton, a 4-star wide receiver from Gainesville, Florida, commits to the Crimson Tide over home-state Florida, as well as Tennessee, Michigan, Mississippi State and others.
The F.W. Buchholz product is a two-sport athlete, having success on the track in the 100, 200 and 400. This is a good sign for Alabama as many thought this season's receiving corps was missing the speed to take the top off the defense.
