4-Star Wide Receiver Commits to Alabama

More receiver help is on the way to Tuscaloosa, as it was announced that Jaren Hamilton has committed to Alabama.

Hamilton, a 4-star wide receiver from Gainesville, Florida, commits to the Crimson Tide over home-state Florida, as well as Tennessee, Michigan, Mississippi State and others.

The F.W. Buchholz product is a two-sport athlete, having success on the track in the 100, 200 and 400. This is a good sign for Alabama as many thought this season's receiving corps was missing the speed to take the top off the defense.