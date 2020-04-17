2022 Prospect Shazz Preston Has Connection to a Current Alabama Wide Receiver

The University of Alabama football staff handed out a handful of scholarship offers this week to some of its targets in the 2022 class.

One of those being four-star wide receiver Shazz Preston who received one from Crimson Tide assistant Pete Golding on Wednesday.

“It meant a lot,” Preston said. “It is just another blessing. It means I can take my talents to a five-star program like Alabama. I can take my talents to one of the biggest stages.”

A two-sport athlete on the gridiron and the running track, Preston suits up for St. James High School in Louisiana and is rated the No. 1 player in the state and 38th nationally per 247Sports.

Golding and Preston met earlier in the year when he visited St. James before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“He has been keeping up with me since before school got out,” Preston said. “He likes my size and film.”

Preston and the Wildcats are coming off a 3A state championship in 2019, where he was a key contributor as a sophomore, hauling in 63 passes for 1,018 yards and nine touchdowns.

“Our school had not won a title in over 40 years before that so its a moment I will never forget,” Preston said. “It was a good experience to play in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. I was a little nervous but I had a lot of fun with my teammates.”

Alabama is one of 14 schools on Preston’s offer sheet at the moment that includes the likes of LSU, Mississippi State, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A & M, Arkansas, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Memphis, Kansas, Colorado, and Texas.

Preston has been attending camps in Tuscaloosa since middle school and, whenever visits are able to open back up, he says he will be “definitely” coming to the Capstone.

He also shares a connection with fellow Louisiana native and current Crimson Tide senior wideout, Devonta Smith.

“I am really close to Devonta,” Preston said. “I have known him since he was in high school. Our families are close. He was actually telling the Alabama staff about me.”

As of now, Alabama’s biggest threats for Preston’s commitment would be Mississippi State, where he brother, Shawn, currently plays as a safety, and LSU, the home state program he grew up rooting for.

“I wanna be comfortable at what ever university I go to,” Preston said. “I wanna feel at home and go to the place that has the best plan for me to get to the next level and after football.”

Preston says one of the things that standouts to him about the Crimson Tide is the atmosphere inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“I watch a lot of games at Alabama and it looks lit,” Preston said. “The fans and crowds are getting into it. It is always seems like good games and there is an excitement there.”

The recent success of wide receivers under coach Nick Saban at the NFL level certainly make it more appealing to play in Tuscaloosa according to Preston.

“I could definitely see myself there,” Preston said. “The receivers sell themselves. All of them are so crisp in their route running and the way their offense uses them is a checkmark for me.”