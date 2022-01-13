Alabama 2023 WR Targets: Johntay Cook II and Karmello English

As Alabama well knows from its final stretch of the season, depth in the offensive skill positions is vitally important to a team's success. The Crimson Tide struggled without its top two playmakers at the receiver position in the second half of the national championship.

But, as DeVonta Smith said of Alabama last season, "we don't stop, we just keep reloading."

With that being said, here's two talented receivers that Alabama is looking to add in the 2023 class.

Johntay Cook II

6-foot-0, 170 pounds

Desoto High School, Desoto, Texas

Johntay Cook II is one of the top players from the state of Texas in the 2023 class, and he is the sixth ranked receiver according to 247Sports. Cook told SI All-American in October that his recruitment was "far from over," but he released his top seven schools just before the new year.

Cook had a phenomenal junior campaign, scoring 18 touchdowns through the air including a 99-yard reception. He averaged over 20 yards a catch and had 806 receiving yards in 13 games.

Heading into his senior year, Cook has established himself as a definite speedster, but he excels in making spectacular catches as well. There's no doubt that Alabama is in the running to land Cook, but the playmaker has been impressed with in-state schools of Texas and Texas A&M. He visited Alabama back in June of 2021.

Karmello English

5-foot-11, 175 pounds

Central High School, Phenix City, Ala.

Arguably the best receiver in the state of Alabama from the 2023 class, Karmello English has made a name for himself in recent years. English led Central High in receiving yards by a large margin with 1059 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he found pay dirt twice rushing the ball.

English has narrowed his recruitment to eight schools, and he will likely stay in the southeast.

Auburn and Alabama are both contenders for the in-state receiver, and English will be a focal point of whatever offense he ends up in. He gets separation from defenders with ease because of his speed and footwork, and he has exceptional hands that he put on display in his junior season with 70 receptions.

English will likely visit Alabama at some point in the recruiting cycle.