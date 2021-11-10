Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Alabama Athletics Early Signing Period Tracker: Crimson Tide Sees Multiple Signings on Wednesday
Publish date:

BamaCentral has you covered throughout the day as multiple high school prospects sign with a variety of Crimson Tide programs.
Author:

Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Wednesday marks the beginning of early signing period for high school athletes across the country, and prospects signing with the various programs at Alabama Athletics are no exception.

While football's early signing period won't begin until Dec. 15, all other sports began their early signing period on Wednesday morning, including men's and women's basketball, gymnastics, softball, baseball, track & field, swimming & diving, men's and women's golf, men's and women's tennis, volleyball and rowing.

So far on Wednesday morning, highlights have included the signing of high-profile basketball commitment Jaden Bradley, who signed his national letter of intent with the Crimson Tide at approx. 10:30 a.m. CT. As of the writing of this story, Alabama baseball is the first sport to have multiple athletes sign, with the Crimson Tide receiving NLI from INF/RHP Walter Ford and OF Max Williams.

Multiple athletes are still expected to sign throughout the day on Wednesday, including more athletes that are committed to Alabama basketball, baseball and softball. Keep coming back to this page throughout the day for more updates as the Crimson Tide hopes to sign more athletes ahead of the 2022 seasons.

You can check out all of Wednesday's signings in the tracker below. The tracker will be updated throughout the day as the Crimson Tide sees more athletes sign:

Alabama Athletics Early Signing Tracker

  • 8:46 a.m. CT — Walter Ford, INF/RHP, Baseball
  • 8:48 a.m. — Laci Black, Swimmer, Swimming & Diving
  • 9:49 a.m. — Max Williams, OF, Baseball
  • 10:23 a.m. — Sydney Japic, MF/D, Soccer

  • 10:31 a.m. — Jaden Bradley, PG, Men's Basketball
  • 10:34 a.m. — Carly Weathers, G, Women's Basketball
  • 10:53 a.m. — Maria Vanore, D/MF, Soccer
  • 11:01 a.m. — Morgan Rank, L, Volleyball
  • 11:16 a.m. — Micah Gryniewicz, OH, Volleyball
  • 11:17 a.m. — Brandon Miller, F, Men's Basketball
  • 11:17 a.m. — Mason Swinney, INF, Baseball
  • 11:22 a.m. — Maggie Ella Robbins, Swimmer, Swimming & Diving
  • 11:38 a.m. — Nick Dunlap, Men's Golf

