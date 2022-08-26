Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Lands Top-Ranked In-State Recruit

Guard RJ Johnson is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Alabama.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Class of 2023 guard RJ Johnson committed to Alabama and head coach Nate Oats on Friday afternoon.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama according to 247Sports. The Huntsville native is rated as a 3-star recruit and holds a national ranking of No. 149 overall.

Johnson measures in at a muscular 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, and he uses his above-average strength to make finishing around the basket and getting to the free throw line his offensive forte. He is a ferocious and pesky defender that always gives maximum effort, a value that Oats preaches to instill in his teams. He is also an incredibly capable rebounder for his position. 

He has shown the aptitude of a high-level scorer in high school, but as is the case with all high school players it remains to be seen if that will translate to the collegiate level. His most translatable traits are his unteachable motor and effort, which make him a valuable member of any team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama was one of five finalists for Johnson's pledge. Johnson chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and Tulane. 

Alabama offered Johnson just last week after he took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa. Johnson's primary recruiter was assistant coach Antoine Pettway. 

Johnson is the second player in the Class of 2023 to pledge to the Crimson Tide. He joins 6-foot-9 power forward Sam Walters, who is ranked No. 70 overall by 247Sports' composite rankings. 

Johnson is entering his senior season this year where he will play for Grissom High School.

This story will be updated.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Ashley Johnston is introduced as Alabama's new gymnastics coach
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Kudos to Greg Byrne For Making the "Rights" Choice

By Christopher Walsh
Rashinda Reed
All Things Bama

Alabama Volleyball Coach Rashinda Reed no Stranger to Handling Challenges

By Edwin Stanton
Riley Tanner vs. Southern Miss
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 26, 2022

By Katie Windham
Alabama soccer celebrates goal against Southern Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Shuts Out Southern Miss in Home Opener

By Katie Windham
General view of high school football helmets at Vista Murrieta High School.
ASWA

Week 2 Alabama High School Football Scores

By Christopher Walsh
Derrick Henry stiff-arm
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Derrick Henry Win the NFL MVP Award?

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (21) and Alabama running back Roydell Williams (23) celebrate after McClellan returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against Mercer Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

How Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams Leaned on Each Other Coming Back from ACL Injuries

By Katie Windham
Brian Branch, Alabama 2022 scrimmage
All Things Bama

Brian Branch Focused on "The Little Things" Heading into 2022

By Joey Blackwell