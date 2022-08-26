Alabama Basketball Lands Top-Ranked In-State Recruit

Class of 2023 guard RJ Johnson committed to Alabama and head coach Nate Oats on Friday afternoon.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama according to 247Sports. The Huntsville native is rated as a 3-star recruit and holds a national ranking of No. 149 overall.

Johnson measures in at a muscular 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, and he uses his above-average strength to make finishing around the basket and getting to the free throw line his offensive forte. He is a ferocious and pesky defender that always gives maximum effort, a value that Oats preaches to instill in his teams. He is also an incredibly capable rebounder for his position.

He has shown the aptitude of a high-level scorer in high school, but as is the case with all high school players it remains to be seen if that will translate to the collegiate level. His most translatable traits are his unteachable motor and effort, which make him a valuable member of any team.

Alabama was one of five finalists for Johnson's pledge. Johnson chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and Tulane.

Alabama offered Johnson just last week after he took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa. Johnson's primary recruiter was assistant coach Antoine Pettway.

Johnson is the second player in the Class of 2023 to pledge to the Crimson Tide. He joins 6-foot-9 power forward Sam Walters, who is ranked No. 70 overall by 247Sports' composite rankings.

Johnson is entering his senior season this year where he will play for Grissom High School.

This story will be updated.