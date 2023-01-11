Alabama Basketball Makes Cut List for Multiple Top 2024 Recruits

As Alabama basketball is surging, so is its recruiting.

Just after Alabama once again entered the AP top-5 on Monday, the Crimson Tide made the cut lists of three top players in the 2024 class this week.

Those players are Trentyn Flowers, Labaron Philon and Elijah Moore.

Flowers is a 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward from Huntington, West Virginia. He is rated as a 5-star recruit by the majority of recruiting service, as well as a consensus top-25 player in the Class of 2024.

He named Alabama one of his final five schools on Wednesday, along with Arkansas, North Carolina, Louisville and Creighton.

On3 reported that Flowers is aiming for a "March to April" commitment timeframe, which could open the door for a possible reclassification to 2023.

On Tuesday, consensus 4-star and top-50 recruit Labaron Philon announced Alabama as one of his final six schools.

Philon is a dynamic 6-foot-4 point guard from Mobile, Alabama and plays at Baker High School, where he was named the State Class 7A Player of the Year as a sophomore last season. As a junior this year, he is averaging over 40 points and six rebounds per game.

Philon is considered by many to be the top player in the state of Alabama. He is also considering Arkansas, Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee, and has already visited both Auburn officially and Alabama unofficially.

The final player Alabama made a list for this week was four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore.

Moore is 6-foot-3, hails from New York and is widely considered a top-80 recruit in the 2024 class. He named Alabama to his list of final five schools with Arkansas, Miami, Oklahoma State and Syracuse.

On3 reported that Moore is planning on taking an official visit to Alabama, with a target date of Jan. 24.