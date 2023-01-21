Alabama Basketball Makes Top-8 for Four-Star Forward

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Amidst its successful 2022-23 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide and its staff are already working on their 2024 recruiting class.

Aiden Sherrell, a four-star power forward from Norcross, Ga., announced his final eight schools for consideration.

And the Crimson Tide was on that list.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound player is the No. 7 power forward and overall No. 55 player in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports.

Sherrell now plays his prep ball at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.

Of 19 total offers, the other schools still in the running are Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, UNLV and USC.

Indiana, Texas A&M, Memphis and Auburn are among the others that didn't make the cut.

Sherrell was primarily recruited by assistant coach Bryan Hodgson and took an official visit to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 23. The only other school he visited thus far was Michigan State on Oct. 15.

The first schools to offer Sherrell were Creighton, LSU and Georgia — all on Dec. 27, 2021

Alabama has Sam Walters, another four-star power forward, coming to the team in 2023-24.

