Alabama Basketball Picks Up Fourth Commitment in Two Weeks

Last week was one of the best recruiting weeks in Alabama basketball history with the commitments of Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and JUCO forward Nick Pringle, but the Crimson Tide wasn't quite done.

Hours before Alabama basketball's first game of the 2 season, Texas shooting guard Rylan Griffen announced his commitment to Alabama Tuesday afternoon. He chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Cal, Oklahoma, NC State and Kansas State.

Griffen has been primarily recruited by Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, but during his announcement on CBSHQ, Griffen credited his relationship with Nate Oats as a main factor in his decision.

"You don't really hear from head coaches that much, but I heard from him a lot," Griffen said.

He also said that Hodgson would text him almost every day. Hodgson tweeted out an excited response after Griffen's commitment.

In an exclusive blog post with SI, Griffen shared his thought process behind choosing Alabama and said he called Oats in the middle of the Packers Thursday night game on Oct. 28 to let him know he had decided on Alabama.

Alabama has had recent success in turning high school guard prospects into NBA prospects with guys like Collin Sexton, Kira Lewis Jr., and Joshua Primo.

"As a guard their offense is so fun to watch, so I know it’s gonna be super fun to play in!" Griffen said in his blog.

The 6'5" prospect out of Richardson high school becomes the second guard in Alabama's 2022 class joining one of the nation's top point guards in IMG Academy's Jaden Bradley. Last month, Richardson told SI All-American that Bradley had been recruiting him hard to come to Alabama.

"He definitely wants me to make the move over there with him,” Griffen said. “That’s actually pretty cool that he started to hit me up because it shows me that I’m really wanted over there.”

The recruiting efforts from Bradley paid off as Griffen will be joining him in Tuscaloosa next season.

"I'm trying to bring whatever I need to bring for us to win," Griffen said. "The goal is to win a championship and keep winning the SEC championship, so that's what we're going to try and come in there and do."

The three commitments last week are all forwards, so Griffen rounds out the group of five with two players in the backcourt and three players in the front court. With the addition of Griffen, Alabama should finish with a top five recruiting class nationally.

The early signing day for college basketball begins Nov. 10, and Griffen told SI that he plans to sign on Wednesday.