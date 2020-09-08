Alabama Checks In At No. 2 on Sports Illustrated All-American's Team Rankings of 2021 Recruiting Classes

Let the debates rage on.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated All-American released its first team rankings for the 2021 recruiting class and the University of Alabama found itself No. 2 on the list, only behind Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide's 2021 group currently has 20 verbal commits and eight of those prospects are apart of the preseason SI99, trailing the Buckeyes by two.

Led by John Garcia Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II, the SIAA team used three major factors when determining the top classes, talent measured by how many SI99 and SI All-American candidates are in each group, premium talent at key positions like quarterback, defensive end, offensive tackle, cornerback, etc., and how the class mirrors the current team needs.

For example, Alabama has hit extremely well on the offensive line with the additions of Tommy and James Brockermeyer, JC Latham, and Terrence Ferguson, and at wide receiver with Jacorey Brooks, Christian Leary, and Agiye Hall.

The Crimson Tide must replace three starters (Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, and Deonte Brown) on the offensive line and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, if he elects to go to the NFL, next year.

So, Alabama gets some major pluses for hitting on priority position groups in SIAA's eyes. The evaluations were very NFL draft-like in style.

Defensive tackle Tim Keenan III was the Crimson Tide's most recent pledge, and with the Early Signing Period around the corner, coach Nick Saban and company aim to finish strong with, potentially, adding another wideout, offensive lineman, tight end, defensive back, and a number of defensive lineman.

Here is the full breakdown of the rankings:

SIAA's Top 25 (SI99 members)

1. Ohio State - 10

2. Alabama - 8

3. Clemson - 7

4. Georgia - 5

5. LSU - 4

6. Michigan - 4

7. Florida - 3

8. Oregon - 2

9. Miami - 2

10. Oklahoma - 4

11. Notre Dame - 4

12. Tennessee - 4

13. Auburn - 3

14. North Carolina - 2

15. USC - 2

16. Texas - 2

17. TAMU - 1

18. Washington - 2

19. Wisconsin - 0

20. Minnesota - 2

21. Arizona State - 1

22. Iowa - 0

23. Maryland - 1

24. Nebraska - 1

25. Florida State - 0