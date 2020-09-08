SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Checks In At No. 2 on Sports Illustrated All-American's Team Rankings of 2021 Recruiting Classes

Tyler Martin

Let the debates rage on. 

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated All-American released its first team rankings for the 2021 recruiting class and the University of Alabama found itself No. 2 on the list, only behind Ohio State. 

The Crimson Tide's 2021 group currently has 20 verbal commits and eight of those prospects are apart of the preseason SI99, trailing the Buckeyes by two. 

Led by John Garcia Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II, the SIAA team used three major factors when determining the top classes, talent measured by how many SI99 and SI All-American candidates are in each group, premium talent at key positions like quarterback, defensive end, offensive tackle, cornerback, etc., and how the class mirrors the current team needs. 

For example, Alabama has hit extremely well on the offensive line with the additions of Tommy and James Brockermeyer, JC Latham, and Terrence Ferguson, and at wide receiver with Jacorey Brooks, Christian Leary, and Agiye Hall. 

The Crimson Tide must replace three starters (Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, and Deonte Brown) on the offensive line and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, if he elects to go to the NFL, next year.

So, Alabama gets some major pluses for hitting on priority position groups in SIAA's eyes. The evaluations were very NFL draft-like in style.  

Defensive tackle Tim Keenan III was the Crimson Tide's most recent pledge, and with the Early Signing Period around the corner, coach Nick Saban and company aim to finish strong with, potentially, adding another wideout, offensive lineman, tight end, defensive back, and a number of defensive lineman. 

Here is the full breakdown of the rankings:

SIAA's Top 25 (SI99 members)

1. Ohio State - 10 

2. Alabama - 8 

3. Clemson - 7

4. Georgia - 5

5. LSU - 4

6. Michigan - 4

7. Florida - 3

8. Oregon - 2

9. Miami - 2

10. Oklahoma - 4

11. Notre Dame - 4

12. Tennessee - 4

13. Auburn - 3

14. North Carolina - 2

15. USC - 2

16. Texas - 2

17. TAMU - 1

18. Washington - 2

19. Wisconsin - 0

20. Minnesota - 2

21. Arizona State - 1

22. Iowa - 0

23. Maryland - 1

24. Nebraska - 1

25. Florida State - 0

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Making progress. Still a long way to go on the recruiting trail.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Receives Commitment From 2021 TE Robbie Ouzts

Ouzts becomes the Crimson Tide's 21st verbal pledge and first tight end in the class of 2021

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

RB Brian Robinson Jr. Says Alabama Has Its "Eyes On the Prize"

The senior Crimson Tide tailback addressed the media on Monday afternoon, sharing his excitement about a more run-heavy offense this season and where the team is three weeks into fall camp

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Tommy Hunter is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Another week, another Alabama pitcher taking home BamaCentral's top pro sports honor

Joey Blackwell

Practice Report: Alabama Has Second, and Final, Scrimmage on Horizon

The Crimson Tide returned to practice to continue working through the toughest part of 2020 fall camp

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama has Advantage in Critical Area During 2020 Season: Depth

All Things CW takes a look at what could be college football's biggest factor this season and three Crimson Tide position areas to watch this week

Christopher Walsh

Linebacker Christian Harris: "The Alabama Standard is Something We Talk About Every Single Day"

The sophomore linebacker echoed the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator in wanting to return the 2020 defense to the 'Alabama standard'

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 8, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Corner: A Day in the Life

Being a sports writer is no easy task, but in the midst of a pandemic the job has dramatically changed

Joey Blackwell

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Eligibility Tracker

Keeping track of the Alabama football roster through the 2020 season and beyond, when things may get even more complicated

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 7, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh