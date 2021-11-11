Alabama Class of 2022 Commits in the Playoffs

Alabama football is up to 19 commits in its 2022 cycle, and many of them have helped lead their teams on playoff runs in their respective states.

For Thompson High, elite defenders Jeremiah Alexander and Tre'Quon Fegans helped the Warrior defense hold Florence to just 10 points as they advanced past round one. Thompson, being 10-1 on the year, will continue its playoff home stand as it takes on Oak Mountain Friday in round 2 of the Alabama 7A playoffs.

Emmanuel Henderson and Geneva County came up short in round 1 of the Alabama 2A playoffs, losing 18-0 to Lanett. Henderson had 77 yards on 21 carries in his final high school game.

Ty Simpson and the Westview Chargers posted an impressive 42-6 victory in round 1 of the Tennessee 2A playoffs, beating Freedom Prep Academy. Simpson totaled 29 passing touchdowns in his regular season, with over 600 yards rushing. He will lead the 10-1 Chargers as they play Fairley in round 2 this Friday.

Linebacker Shawn Murphy and Unity Reed High (Virginia) will begin their playoff run as the 5-5 Lions go on the road to play Patriot High on Friday night. Murphy was named all-district for his regular season, and he won defensive player of the year for his district.

Jaheim Oatis and Columbia High (Mississippi) will be moving on to round 2 of the Mississippi 4A playoffs after a 36-6 victory over South Pike in the first round. Oatis and the Wildcats will play Bay High in their round 2 matchup.

Jake Pope, a safety for Buford High (Georgia), has helped lead his team to a 9-1 regular season. Pope and the Wolves will play Kell High in round 1 on Saturday night.

Offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett and his Carver (Georgia) squad earned a home game for round 1 of the Georgia AAAA playoffs after an 8-1 regular season. Pritchett and the Tigers will take on West Laurens as they have their eyes set on a state title.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who flipped from LSU early in November, plays for Edna Karr High in New Orleans. Edna Karr has earned the 1-seed in their 4A Louisiana playoff bracket, and Anderson will look to provide a spark as the Cougars Breaux Bridge at home this Friday.

Antonio Kite and the Anniston Bulldogs lost a close round 1 game 28-26 to St. James in the Alabama 4A playoffs. Kite will now look towards basketball season, where excelled last season for Anniston.

Wide receiver/ tight end Amari Niblack and the Lakewood Spartans (Florida) fell short of their state championship goal in round 1, losing a heart breaker 13-12 to Lakeland High. Niblack finished his senior year with 47 receptions, 744 yards, and 9 touchdowns for Lakewood.

Kobe Prentice did it all for Calera High this season, as he totaled 1,229 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns for the Eagles. Calera's season came to a close last Friday as it lost to Spanish Fort 41-31 in the first round of Alabama 6A playoffs.

Defensive lineman Walter Bob and Acadiana High (Louisiana) finished their regular season with a record of 8-2. That was good enough for a first round home game, and Bob will lead his defense against Dutchtown in round 1 of the Louisiana 5A playoffs.

Elijah Brown and Wayne High (Ohio) lost in round 1 after going 8-2 in the regular season. Brown posted his impressive senior year highlights following Wayne's unfortunate loss.

After a 7-2 regular season, Dayne Shor and Denmark High (Georgia) will play at home against Mountain View in the Georgia 7A state playoffs. Shor is also celebrating a birthday a day before his team enters the playoffs.