Alabama Class of 2022 Commits Round Out Their Regular Seasons, Look Forward to Playoffs

The playoffs are nearly upon us in the realm of high school football, and Alabama will be well represented in the class of 2022 both in the state and across the country.

Wide receiver Kobe Prentice will play his last game at Calera High on Friday against Chelsea. Prentice has helped Calera to a playoff berth with his 15 touchdowns on the year, and they will travel south to take on Spanish Fort in round one on November 5.

Linebacker Robert Woodyard of Williamson High helped his team to a 5-5 record on the year, and the Lions were able to sneak into the 4A playoffs. Woodyard currently stands at 251 tackles and four interceptions in his high school career. Williamson will travel to Tuscaloosa for round one to take on American Christian Academy.

Ty Simpson and the Westview Chargers (Tennessee) have dazzled their way to an 8-1 record on the year, winning their division for the first time in 11 years. Their final regular season game will be against Houston County on Friday night, and they have clinched a playoff spot in Tennessee 2A.

Emmanuel Henderson has done it all in his time at Geneva County High, totaling over 5,000 rushing yards in his career. Geneva County was another team that snuck into the playoffs, sitting at 5-3-1 through nine games. The Bulldogs will finish out their regular season against Slocomb on Thursday night, and their playoff adventure will begin at Lanett in Alabama 2A.

Alabama now has two commits from the impressive Thompson Warriors since Tre'Quon Fegans commitment last Monday. Fegans and Jeremiah Alexander have played their last regular season high school game. Alexander finished the year with 70 tackles and 23 tackles for loss. Fegans had two interceptions on the year, returning them for a total of 64 yards.

Thompson proved that they are not invincible as they dropped their first game of the year to Hoover last Friday, 24-21. The Warriors will welcome Florence for the first round of the 7A playoffs.

Also holding two Alabama commits, IMG Academy has predictably gone undefeated so far in 2021. Jaleel Skinner, Alabama's 6-foot-5, 210 pound tight end commit, has helped the Ascenders by being a matchup nightmare for opponents. Tyler Booker powers through defenders at left tackle, protecting his quarterback and opening run lanes. IMG Academy will play in the state of Alabama this week, as they travel to Auburn High for a game Friday night.

Antonio Kite and Anniston High finished out their season strong against Cleburne County, winning 62-26. Kite played safety on defense for most of the season, while playing receiver when the Bulldogs needed a big play on offense. After winning their 4A division, Anniston will play Saint James in Montgomery for the first round of the playoffs.

Amari Niblack has made the most of his final year of high school football at Lakewood High in Florida. Niblack has totaled 613 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns through his first eight games. Lakewood has two games left on the schedule, and this Friday they will play Chaminade-Madonna on the road.

Jake Pope and Buford High in Georgia have a bright outlook on the playoffs as they are currently 7-1 on the season. Pope has been the Wolves starting safety all year, and he is one of their definite leaders. Two regular season games remain for Buford, and this Friday's matchup will be at Winder-Barrow.

Alabama's class of 2022 commits have pushed their teams into the playoffs, and the quest for championships is in sight. Alabama has a lot to look forward to with a this group as they continue to prove that they are winners.