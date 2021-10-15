Recruiting Corner: Two Alabama Defensive Targets Keeping Crimson Tide an Option, Jarace Walker Narrows List

In-state recruits Trequon Fegans and Khurtiss Perry are two defensive forces that Alabama is looking to add to the class of 2022, and basketball recruit Jarace Walker is down to three schools.

With the recent commitments of Elijah Pritchett and Jaleel Skinner, Alabama's sixteen class of 2022 commits are undeniably blooming with talent.

The defense currently has seven verbal commitments, and the Crimson Tide has their eyes on two more in-state defensive difference makers.

Trequon Fegans plays cornerback for what has become a legendary Thompson High squad this year. Fegans is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds which is ideal size and stature for a lockdown corner. He has 22 tackles and an interception, which he returned for 49 yards, through eight games.

Fegans had been committed to Miami since July 30, but he decomitted from the Hurricanes earlier this week.

Fegans came on an official visit to Alabama on October 2, when the Crimson Tide dominated Ole Miss.

Before he committed to Miami, his top five were Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Miami.

Alabama definitely has a shot at landing Fegans now that his recruitment is back open. If he chooses the Crimson Tide, he would be joining his current high school teammate, defensive lineman Jeremiah Alexander.

Alabama does not currently have any class of 2022 commits listed as cornerback, but it could be something we see Antonio Kite, who is listed as an athlete, play. Fegans would be the first definite CB in the class.

On the defensive line, Khurtiss Perry has been a menace for Pike Road High. Perry has 48 tackles through seven games, with 14 of those for loss. His performance is not necessarily surprising, though, as he has been receiving recruiting attention from Division-I schools since he was in middle school.

The 6-foot-3, 265 pound defender has taken his recruitment slow, and he will be releasing his top five schools later this afternoon.

Perry released a top 10 back in July, and Alabama was listed along with Auburn, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, Central Florida, Texas, LSU, Tennessee, and Miami.

Alabama is in contention for these two in-state high-profile recruits, and it will be interesting to see how their recruitment plays out.

On the basketball front, Nate Oats has made a push to land forward Jarace Walker who plays for IMG Academy. Walker was supposed to travel to Austin this weekend to visit Texas, but he canceled his visit last minute. With Texas seemingly out, Walker is down to Alabama, Auburn, and Houston.