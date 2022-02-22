Alabama Class of 2023 Recruiting Tracker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Alabama brought in another stellar recruiting class this year, signing 12 players in the SI99, the second-most in the nation behind Texas A&M with 13.

However, the non-stop world of recruiting leaves no time for rest. The Crimson Tide will now turn its attention to the 2023 class where it is in the mix to land several more big names moving forward. Here's a running list of Alabama's commits for the current recruiting cycle.

Elliot Washington II, safety, Venice, Fla. Photo | SI All-American

Commitment date: Jan. 31, 2022

Elliot Washington II became Alabama's first 2023 commit when announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide following a visit in late January. The Venice Fla., native is the son of former Alabama basketball player Elliot Washington Sr., who earned the nickname the "Shot Doctor" while playing under head coach Wimp Sanderson from 1991-1993.



Time will tell whether the younger Washington will earn a nickname with the Crimson Tide. However, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound safety is set to bring a lot of talent to Tuscaloosa. During his junior season last year, Washington led Venice High School to a state title, recording 58 tackles, including two stops for loss, with four interceptions and four pass breakups. That came after he tallied 51 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore.

SI evaluation: "From a frame and skill set standpoint, Washington is a 'move' player who has a level of comfort regardless of alignment. Key for prospects in the current age of spread football, the junior could eventually be a deep safety or live closer to the box, potentially in a nickel role due to good length, football IQ and physicality. Keeping him further removed from the football would allow for his best traits, pursuing the football, to flourish with the pass-first nature of the game. He plays the ball well at the catch point and shows range to come off the hash within his assignment. More reps at corner, presumably as a senior, will help improve his technique against the route stem as well as his hands on re-routes." — John Garcia Jr.