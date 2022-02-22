Alabama Class of 2023 Recruiting Tracker
TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Alabama brought in another stellar recruiting class this year, signing 12 players in the SI99, the second-most in the nation behind Texas A&M with 13.
However, the non-stop world of recruiting leaves no time for rest. The Crimson Tide will now turn its attention to the 2023 class where it is in the mix to land several more big names moving forward. Here's a running list of Alabama's commits for the current recruiting cycle.
Elliot Washington II, safety, Venice, Fla.
Commitment date: Jan. 31, 2022
Elliot Washington II became Alabama's first 2023 commit when announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide following a visit in late January. The Venice Fla., native is the son of former Alabama basketball player Elliot Washington Sr., who earned the nickname the "Shot Doctor" while playing under head coach Wimp Sanderson from 1991-1993.
Time will tell whether the younger Washington will earn a nickname with the Crimson Tide. However, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound safety is set to bring a lot of talent to Tuscaloosa. During his junior season last year, Washington led Venice High School to a state title, recording 58 tackles, including two stops for loss, with four interceptions and four pass breakups. That came after he tallied 51 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore.
SI evaluation: "From a frame and skill set standpoint, Washington is a 'move' player who has a level of comfort regardless of alignment. Key for prospects in the current age of spread football, the junior could eventually be a deep safety or live closer to the box, potentially in a nickel role due to good length, football IQ and physicality. Keeping him further removed from the football would allow for his best traits, pursuing the football, to flourish with the pass-first nature of the game. He plays the ball well at the catch point and shows range to come off the hash within his assignment. More reps at corner, presumably as a senior, will help improve his technique against the route stem as well as his hands on re-routes." — John Garcia Jr.
Jahlil Hurley, cornerback
Commitment date: Feb 22, 2022
After delaying his college decision a month, Jahlil Hurley became Alabama’s second 2023 commit when he chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas A&M among others. The Florence, Ala., native is viewed as one of the top prospects in the nation and was one of Alabama’s biggest targets in the current cycle.
Hurley, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, has the length and athleticism Nick Saban covets at the cornerback position. That being said, he is a willing tackler and has the versatility to move to safety or inside to nickelback if called to do so at the next level. Hurley plays on both sides of the ball for Florence High School and also excels on the basketball court. In addition to his defensive skills, he could possible contribute in the return game for the Crimson Tide.
SI evaluation: “Beyond confirmation through the Florence (Ala.) High standout's offer list, turning on the tape will reveal why he is considered one of the top juniors in the country in short order. Hurley makes plays in every phase, lining up at corner and safety on defense with a balanced game behind him. He has effortless ball skills and leaping ability to play the apex while performing with physicality and strength at both the catch point and contact point with ball carriers.” — John Garcia Jr.