Alabama Commitments Prominent on SI All-American Offense

Christopher Walsh

Sports Illustrated kicked off its SI All-American coverage with the announcement of quarterback Bryce Young as the first SI All-American ever last Monday. 

While the Alabama-bound passer is the team’s trigger man, the rest of the roster sits just as star-studded, SI announced Monday. 

For full coverage, go to the newly launched website: SI All-American.

Offense

QB Bryce Young, Alabama (Why Young? Highlights)

RB Demarckus Bowman, Clemson (Why Bowman? Highlights)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (Why Gibbs? Highlights)

WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State (Why Fleming? Highlights)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (Why Smith-Njigba? Highlights)

WR Malachi Wideman, FSU (Why Wideman? Highlights)

TE Arik Gilbert, LSU (Why Gilbert? Highlights)

OL Paris Johnson, Ohio State (Why Johnson? Highlights)

OL Tate Ratledge, UGA (Why Ratledge? Highlights)

OL Javion Cohen, Alabama (Why Cohen? Highlights)

OL Issiah Walker, Florida (Why Walker? Highlights)

OL Nate Anderson, Oklahoma (Why Anderson? Highlights)

ATH Kristian Story, Alabama (Why Story? Highlights)

Check back on Tuesday for SI's 2019 defensive All-American team.

Two Notable Alabama Players not Practicing with Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Linebacker Terrell Lewis and cornerback Trevon Diggs not at Alabama's bowl practice Monday

Alabama Players Getting Shut Out in All-American Voting

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide has no first-team All-Americans named by the Associated Press for the first time since 2010

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

Christopher Walsh

Alabama may be below .500 after loss at Penn State, but Crimson Tide showing signs of being a much better second-half team

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 16, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Alabama Women's Basketball Tops Previously Undefeated UNC, 83-77

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tide sophomores Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams have career games against the Tar Heels

This Week With The Crimson Tide: December 16-22

Allie Wright

Check out this week's Alabama Athletics Schedule

Alabama Lands Junior College All-American Cornerback Ronald Williams Jr.

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide adds another defensive back days before the Early Signing Period

Recruiting Corner: Alabama Lands Two Huge Commitments Just Days Before the Early Signing Period

Tyler Martin

News and updates from the recruiting trail

1961 National Champions

J. Bank

This is a publication honoring the 1961 National Champion Crimson Tide. Are you able to name all of the players?

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 15, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings