Alabama Commitments Prominent on SI All-American Offense

Sports Illustrated kicked off its SI All-American coverage with the announcement of quarterback Bryce Young as the first SI All-American ever last Monday.

While the Alabama-bound passer is the team’s trigger man, the rest of the roster sits just as star-studded, SI announced Monday.

Offense

QB Bryce Young, Alabama (Why Young? Highlights)

RB Demarckus Bowman, Clemson (Why Bowman? Highlights)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech (Why Gibbs? Highlights)

WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State (Why Fleming? Highlights)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (Why Smith-Njigba? Highlights)

WR Malachi Wideman, FSU (Why Wideman? Highlights)

TE Arik Gilbert, LSU (Why Gilbert? Highlights)

OL Paris Johnson, Ohio State (Why Johnson? Highlights)

OL Tate Ratledge, UGA (Why Ratledge? Highlights)

OL Javion Cohen, Alabama (Why Cohen? Highlights)

OL Issiah Walker, Florida (Why Walker? Highlights)

OL Nate Anderson, Oklahoma (Why Anderson? Highlights)

ATH Kristian Story, Alabama (Why Story? Highlights)

Check back on Tuesday for SI's 2019 defensive All-American team.