2021 Commit Hagan Banks Excited for Opportunity with Crimson Tide

What could have been?

That is the thought that permeates inside the minds of University of Alabama baseball coaches, players, and fans after the team’s historic 16-1 start to the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the end of the season until now, Crimson Tide coach Brad Bohannon and company have picked up one commitment — 2021 pitcher Hagan Banks.

The righty from Calhoun, Ga. announced his verbal pledge to the Crimson Tide back on March 21 and he thinks this year’s team would have accomplished a great deal.

“I think they definitely would have made it to Omaha,” Banks said. “There is no doubt in my mind. They were on a roll before it all stopped.”

Banks chose the Crimson Tide over Florida, North Carolina, Florida State, and West Virginia.

Watching Bohannon rebuild and retool the Alabama program is definitely something Banks wants to be a part of.

“I love what Coach Bohannon is doing with his team, the community, and just the atmosphere surrounding the program,” Banks said. “I see myself going there, producing, and helping a team win.”

The 6-foot-4, 190 pound pitcher says that Bohannon and assistant Jerry Zulli like his mentality on the mound and competitiveness.

“Whenever things get tough, I never give up,” Banks said. “I push through and always give it 100 percent. I am excited to show them that when I get there.”

With no organized games right now, Banks is still working out, throwing, and stretching to develop his craft. Recently, he says his fastball has been clocked at 95mph.

“I am just trying to keep my body in shape right now,” Banks said. “Lots and lots of running.”

What put the Crimson Tide over the top for Banks was that, he believes, Alabama gives him the best opportunity to make it to the majors.

“Yes, it does,” Banks said. “But when I got on the phone with Coach Brad and Zulli, it felt like they wanted me more than just a baseball player. They want to develop me into a man. It just felt like a great bond we had.”

While he has never been to the Capstone on a formal visit, Banks has drove through Tuscaloosa multiple times for camps.

“I just can not wait to get there and meet everybody,” Banks said. “I am looking forward to them showing me around and building those relationships.”

Whenever Banks step foot on campus, he says he will be ready to compete for a starting job from the onset.

“I see myself as a freshman ready to come in and fight for a job,” Banks said. “I want to do whatever it takes to help the team be successful.”