2021 Five-Star OT Nolan Rucci Names Top 9, Eager to Visit Tuscaloosa

The 2021 recruiting cycle is loaded with elite talent on the offensive line and it seems the University of Alabama has a shot with all of the prospects near the top of the 247Sports Composite Ranking that include five-stars Nolan Rucci, Tommy Brockermeyer, and Amarius Mims.

It makes sense because this is a position of need for the Crimson Tide this year with the expected losses in the trenches after the 2020 campaign.

Rucci, a Pennsylvania native and the nation’s No. 13 rated overall prospect per 247Sports, recently named his top nine and included the Crimson Tide, Penn State, Wisconsin, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, Stanford, Ohio State, and Michigan.

Alabama is high on Rucci’s radar even though he has never been on a visit to Tuscaloosa. He was set to make a trip down south to the Capstone with his family this month, but due to COVID-19, he will have to wait until at least June.

Crimson Tide assistant Kyle Flood has stayed on top of things with Rucci, helping keep Alabama in the mix for his services.

“Absolutely it is Coach Flood,” Rucci said. “Given the certain situation with the coronavirus, I have been able to sit down and have some really good conversations with him. We have been trying to figure out when I can visit and we just talk ball.”

The Warwick High School standout has also had Zoom meetings or a phone call with Alabama dean of engineering, Charles Karr, current Crimson Tide players, and coach Nick Saban.

“With Coach Saban, we talked about the core values of the program,” Rucci said. “He mentioned all of the renovations they are doing, too. I think it is really impressive, not only the success they have had at getting guys to the NFL, but the players they have developed in life outside of football. Teaching those values is important to me. That was my main takeaway from that conversation.

“During this time, I have had some really cool experiences with Alabama and, hopefully, there is a point this summer that we can get down there and check it all out.”

As a junior last season, the 6-foot-8, 290 pound tackle helped anchor the Warriors’ offensive line, guiding the team to a 10-3 record and the Pennsylvania 5A State semifinals.

The Crimson Tide coaching staff is excited about the raw talent and potential Rucci brings to the gridiron.

“They love my size,” Rucci said. “My ability to hold a lot of weight with my frame and my athleticism and for just how well I can move. Their message to me is to go out and be yourself, work hard in the weight room, and go have fun during my senior year.”

Rucci comes from a football family where his father, Todd, played offensive line for Penn State, then eight years in the NFL, and his brother, Hayden, is in his second year as a tight end at Wisconsin.

“My brother is definitely trying to get me to come to Wisconsin,” Rucci said. “Even though my parents are both Penn State alum, they have not been pushing me one way or another. They are very supportive and if there is anywhere I want to visit, they will take me there no questions asked. So, I am very appreciative of that.”

He says the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced him to change his decision timetable slightly. The plan, as of now, is to make a commitment ahead of his senior season in the fall.

When determining a future destination, Rucci wants to attend a place that has a healthy balance of a strong football tradition and top-notch academics.

“Developing NFL talent is important and Alabama has had a lot of success at that,” Rucci said. “Academics is also a huge thing for me. Finding that balance is key because you want to be successful at both. I want to find a place that I fit right at, and I want to find that family atmosphere where you can, right when you walk in the door, there is a great dynamic between the players and coaches. That is why taking the visits is so important to me so you can find that vibe.”