Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Could Alabama Be Making a Push for 2021 Four-Star Offensive Tackle JC Latham?

Photo from JC Latham's Twitter account (@TKJaayy)

Tyler Martin

We are already seeing the effects of what the outbreak of COVID-19 is doing to the recruiting world. 

Prospects are now forced to reschedule visits and push back commitment dates, while coaches can not travel the country to different high schools in an attempt to find the next proteges to fill their rosters until at least April 15th. 

2021 four-star offensive tackle JC Latham is no different. 

The 6-foot-5, 285 pound lineman was down to his two final schools, LSU and Ohio State, and now he is having to put an announcement on hold which means other schools have the opportunity to position themselves in the mix for his services. 

"It is pushing everything back," Latham said. "I can not really do what I want to do. I can not really commit at this time." 

Visits to Baton Rouge and Columbus were planned during this time and now he will have to work those in at a later date, extending his recruitment into the summer months and longer. 

This week, University of Alabama assistant Karl Scott was in touch with the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) product. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban offered him a scholarship in May of 2019. 

"They talk a lot about the tradition they have there," Latham said. "And the history of the linemen they have had. They have had a lot of success. I want to do business in school so they told me about their programs for that too."

Latham says the communication is increasing more and more with the Crimson Tide staff. 

247Sports rates Latham as the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2021 class and sixth best offensive tackle. He explains what Alabama likes about his game: 

"Just my athleticism," Latham said. "I know the game from a defensive line perspective since I use to play that position and it helps." 

Alabama is no stranger to recruiting the players IMG puts out having four former Ascenders on its roster currently — linebacker Dylan Moses, long snapper Thomas Fletcher, running back Trey Sanders, and guard Evan Neal. 

"Me and Evan talk some," Latham said. "He tells me about the school, the grind, and the culture. He says you really have to commit there to be successful." 

Where is Latham's interest level in the Crimson Tide as of now? 

"They are definitely top five," Latham said. "I like what they have been building there and the culture that is in place there. So, definitely top 5." 

While he is in the process of rescheduling visits, Latham says he will be making his way to Tuscaloosa whenever the suspension of in-person recruiting is lifted. 

"No doubt," Latham said when asked if Alabama would receive a visit. "I am trying to set one up for the summer." 

The factors weighing heavy on Latham's decision on where to play college ball at is the culture of the program, the history of players at his position getting to the NFL, and the coaching staff and style. 

There is still much work to be done on Alabama's side of his recruitment, but make no mistake about it, the Crimson Tide is right there, in the fight to try and land one of the nation's premier offensive tackles. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: March 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

SEC Commissioner Taking "Glass Half-Full" Approach to Football Season Not Being Altered

The SEC commissioner addressed the league's decision to cancel all spring sports and ponder what might happen with the upcoming football season on a teleconference with the media on Wednesday morning

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

A'Shawn Robinson the First Former Alabama Player to Switch Teams in NFL Free Agency

Former Crimson Tide defensive tackle signs two-year contact with the Los Angeles Rams

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Cancels Graduation Ceremonies, Tells Students Not to Return to Campus after Spring Break

Alabama announces that on-campus classes will not resume this semester

Christopher Walsh

by

alliewright

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Hank Crisp

Hank Crisp was hired as Xen Scott’s assistant coach in 1921 and, while he also coached other sports, he stayed at the Capstone until 1967.

Christopher Walsh

Tennis Anyone? Alabama had Some Standout Players in 1988

Alabama had some tennis stars in 1988.

J. Bank

Crimson Corner: As NFL free agency begins, where do former Alabama players sit?

There are currently 16 former Crimson Tide players that have either signed contracts to avoid free agency or will become active free agents on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 19, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Sports Writers Association Cancels Mr./Miss Basketball banquet

Annual ASWA basketball awards will be presented on a future date, which has yet to be determined

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Shae Mahoney named SEC Gymnastics Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Crimson Tide senior Shae Mahoney the 2020 SEC Gymnastics Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell