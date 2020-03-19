Could Alabama Be Making a Push for 2021 Four-Star Offensive Tackle JC Latham?

We are already seeing the effects of what the outbreak of COVID-19 is doing to the recruiting world.

Prospects are now forced to reschedule visits and push back commitment dates, while coaches can not travel the country to different high schools in an attempt to find the next proteges to fill their rosters until at least April 15th.

2021 four-star offensive tackle JC Latham is no different.

The 6-foot-5, 285 pound lineman was down to his two final schools, LSU and Ohio State, and now he is having to put an announcement on hold which means other schools have the opportunity to position themselves in the mix for his services.

"It is pushing everything back," Latham said. "I can not really do what I want to do. I can not really commit at this time."

Visits to Baton Rouge and Columbus were planned during this time and now he will have to work those in at a later date, extending his recruitment into the summer months and longer.

This week, University of Alabama assistant Karl Scott was in touch with the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) product. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban offered him a scholarship in May of 2019.

"They talk a lot about the tradition they have there," Latham said. "And the history of the linemen they have had. They have had a lot of success. I want to do business in school so they told me about their programs for that too."

Latham says the communication is increasing more and more with the Crimson Tide staff.

247Sports rates Latham as the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2021 class and sixth best offensive tackle. He explains what Alabama likes about his game:

"Just my athleticism," Latham said. "I know the game from a defensive line perspective since I use to play that position and it helps."

Alabama is no stranger to recruiting the players IMG puts out having four former Ascenders on its roster currently — linebacker Dylan Moses, long snapper Thomas Fletcher, running back Trey Sanders, and guard Evan Neal.

"Me and Evan talk some," Latham said. "He tells me about the school, the grind, and the culture. He says you really have to commit there to be successful."

Where is Latham's interest level in the Crimson Tide as of now?

"They are definitely top five," Latham said. "I like what they have been building there and the culture that is in place there. So, definitely top 5."

While he is in the process of rescheduling visits, Latham says he will be making his way to Tuscaloosa whenever the suspension of in-person recruiting is lifted.

"No doubt," Latham said when asked if Alabama would receive a visit. "I am trying to set one up for the summer."

The factors weighing heavy on Latham's decision on where to play college ball at is the culture of the program, the history of players at his position getting to the NFL, and the coaching staff and style.

There is still much work to be done on Alabama's side of his recruitment, but make no mistake about it, the Crimson Tide is right there, in the fight to try and land one of the nation's premier offensive tackles.