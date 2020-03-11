2021 Three-Star DT Anquin Barnes Talks Alabama Offer and More

One of the few prospects in Tuscaloosa over the past weekend that received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama included 2021 three-star defensive tackle Anquin Barnes.

The 6-foot-5, 300 pound lineman is an in-state prospect, hailing from Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery.

It was Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who shared the good news with Barnes.

"I was very excited when he called me into his office," Barnes said. "It meant a lot for Coach Saban to offer me. I was just so excited. They like how physical I am and how I use my hands."

This past weekend's trip was Barnes' third time at the Capstone.

"I do not know if I had a favorite part this time," Barnes said. "I really just enjoyed all of it."

Crimson Tide assistant Charles Kelly is Barnes' area recruiter and the rising senior says the two have a "great" relationship and talk nearly every other day.

"Alabama's message to me is that they have one of the best programs in the country," Barnes said. "They do what is best for the players and they do not mind going out of their way for their players."

The Crimson Tide's biggest opposition in the battle for Barnes, will likely be in-state rival Auburn, who offered him last summer and he has visited there multiple times throughout his recruitment.

As far as visits go for Barnes, the Crimson Tide and Tigers both are expected to get another one, along with Nebraska, Tennessee, Florida, Memphis, and Florida State.

A decision could come from Barnes this coming up summer after taking those visits, ahead of his senior campaign.

"I am not sure," Barnes said when asked which schools are at the top of his list currently.

"But I really like Bama."