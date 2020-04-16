2022 CB Laterrance Welch Reacts to Alabama Offer: “I Wanted To Cry”

How does a prospect go from having zero Division 1 offers to getting seven in one day?

Just ask 2022 cornerback recruit Laterrance Welch because that is exactly what happened to him yesterday.

The University of Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Virginia, South Alabama, and Georgia Tech all extended scholarship offers to the Lafayette, La. native.

“I give all the credit to the coaches around me,” Welch said. “I guess my film got out there to everyone. It was a blessing to get them all now.”

Crimson Tide assistant Pete Golding is Welch’s primary recruiter and the one who broke the news to the Acadiana High School standout by phone.

“I never thought I would get the offer so early,” Welch said. “I felt like I wanted to cry but I could not because I was around some people. I never thought Alabama would be interested in me. It is such a big time program.”

As a sophomore for the Rams last season, the 6-foot-1, 180 pound cornerback intercepted five passes, totaled 54 tackles, and wracked up 23 pass deflections.

“I actually met Coach Golding last spring when he visited our school,” Welch said. “He was saying he likes the way I play, my length, and how aggressive I am.”

Welch says all of the offers he received on Wednesday is just the start of something special for him in terms of his recruitment process and that the best is yet to come.

“I just love the game of football,” Welch said. “I still have a lot of work to do. I need to work on my eyes better, my footwork, and my hips, just stuff like that.”

Although Welch plays on the defensive side of the ball, he says former Crimson Tide wideout Jerry Jeudy gave him inspiration to work hard enough to earn an opportunity to play for Alabama.

“Yes sir I have dreamed about playing for Alabama,” Welch said. “Just watching Jerry Jeudy play made me want to get an offer from them. He is that dude and a great player.”

Whenever the dead period is lifted, Welch notes that the Crimson Tide will “definitely” get a visit from him and that he is eagerly awaiting his chance to make his first ever trip to Tuscaloosa.

“I want to see more about the campus,” Welch said. “And I want to meet Coach [Nick] Saban.”

As of Thursday morning, Welch received another Division 1 offer — this time from Tulane.