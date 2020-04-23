Bama Central
Montgomery Standout, 2022 LB TJ Dudley Earns Alabama Offer: “This One Feels Different”

TJ Dudley’s Twitter account (@HollywoodHtu)

Tyler Martin

His friends and family call him ‘Bull’. 

When TJ Dudley started playing football at the age of five, he was a running back and he did not run from or elude defenders, he ran over them. 

It was that hard-nosed mindset, at that young age, which gave him the nickname that he has known ever since then. 

Now, a four-star linebacker from Montgomery Catholic Prep in the Class of 2022, Dudley has earned 22 Division 1 offers, and on Tuesday night, he picked up one from the University of Alabama. 

“It was kind of a surprise,” Dudley said. “But it was such an amazing feeling for me and my family. This one just feels different. It is something that every kid, who grows up in the state of Alabama, dreams of.” 

Crimson Tide assistant coach Charles Kelly reached out to Dudley via phone and extended the opportunity of a lifetime for the in-state product. 

“He thinks I am a great football player,” Dudley said. “Coach Kelly thinks I will be able to play multiple positions there but he just tells me to take my time with everything and focus on myself.”

During his sophomore season with the Knights, he tallied up 131 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles. 

“I think I can get even faster,” Dudley said. “The two main things I have been focusing on recently is my speed and footwork.” 

Dudley, who grew up a Crimson Tide fan, now has the chance to join the Montgomery pipeline to Tuscaloosa that has included former linebackers Mack Wilson and Shaun Dion Hamilton, and former wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. 

“I have a great relationship with all of them,” Dudley said. “Actually, I was working out with Ruggs and Mack just like two weeks ago.” 

The 6-foot-2, 210 pound prospect says the former Alabama players that he regularly communicates with, would love for Dudley to follow in their footsteps but they are not putting any pressure on him. 

“They tell me just to keep working,” Dudley said. “And to focus on keeping my grades up, and being respectful to everyone.” 

The rest of Dudley’s offer sheet includes the likes of Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Illinois, Oregon, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Missouri, among others. 

Back in the fall, Dudley visited the Capstone twice for games against Tennessee and LSU. To say he was impressed, would be an understatement. 

“Everything was amazing,” Dudley said. “They have so much tradition there. Everyone from the coaches to the players to the fans, you could tell everyone was fired up and they were so passionate.” 

He does not have a timetable for when he will narrow down his schools but Alabama will likely be near the top when he does. 

The development ad success of linebackers at the NFL level intrigues Dudley the most about the Crimson Tide. 

“I definitely look at that,” Dudley said. “It is one of the main things I look at for these schools. But I am just trying to patient with everything right now.”

