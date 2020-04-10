Recruiting Corner: Who Could Join Alabama’s Class of 2021 Next?

Bama Central
The University of Alabama football program is still in search for its quarterback commit in the 2021 class. 

Four-star signal caller Miller Moss out of Los Angeles penned a blog for Sports Illustrated All-American and mentioned that Alabama one was of the schools he hears the most from. 

It will be hard to think Moss would follow fellow Californian Bryce Young to Tuscaloosa in back-to-back classes but it is interesting that the Crimson Tide are not holding back in its recruitment of the Bishop Alemany High School standout. 

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and staff have also been in touch with Texas commit, four-star dual-threat prospect Jalen Milroe. He has been committed to the Longhorns since last summer but his recruitment will be one to keep an eye on given changes on Texas’ coaching staff. 

The first of three prospects who could commit to Alabama sooner rather than later is three-star defensive tackle Anquin Barnes. He visited Tuscaloosa last month before COVID-19 put a halt on in-person recruiting and since then, the Crimson Tide has gained a lot of momentum. 

Barnes has been posting many of the graphics sent out from the Crimson Tide recruiting department. 

Next up is four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold. He was set to return to Tuscaloosa last month but instead has heard a great deal from the staff. 

This is what Arnold told Bama Central in an interview just weeks ago: 

"Me and Coach Saban talk almost every week," Arnold said. "He likes me at corner, safety, and even in the return game. Obviously, he played defensive back so it is a high honor coming from him."

Lastly, four-star linebacker Raneiria Dillworth is down to two final schools — North Carolina and Alabama. He recently pushed back the date he would commit but during the spring, things can change rapidly. The Tar Heel State native visited the Capstone back in March. 

