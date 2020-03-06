Who will be in Tuscaloosa this Weekend for Alabama Football's Junior Day?

This Saturday is the University of Alabama football program's second and final Junior Day of the year. Just like the first one back in February, many top targets are making their way back to Tuscaloosa for the star-studded event.

It is a smaller group this time around but there is still talent galore.

The Crimson Tide's current 2021 recruiting class only has two verbal commits (Deontae Lawson and Drake Maye) and ranks 29th in the country as of now, so this will be a chance to make an impression on a couple prospects who have decisions to make over the next few weeks.

Here is the list of players expected to be on campus this weekend:

2021 Prospects

Four-star defensive end Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian, Mobile, Ala.) Alabama commit

Four-star wide receiver Mario Williams (Plant City - Plant City, Fla.)

Four-star safety Kaine Williams (John Ehret - Marrero, LA)

Four-star linebacker Raneiria Dillworth (Glen - Kernerville, N.C.)

Four-star wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (Mount Saint Joseph -Baltimore, Md.)

Four-star defensive end Shambre Jackson (Boone - Orlando, Fla.)

Four-star offensive tackle Caleb Johnson (Trinity Catholic - Ocala, Fla.)

Four-star athlete Sage Ryan (Lafayette Chrisitian Academy - Lafayette, La.)

Four-star linebacker Zavier Carter (Hapeville Charter - Atlanta, Ga.)

2022 Prospects

Quarterback Holden Geriner (Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga.)

Athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson - Jefferson, Ala.)

Running back Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County School - Hartford, Ala.)

Defensive end Khurttis Perry (Park Crossing - Montgomery, Ala.)

2023 Prospects

Defensive end Keldric Faulk (Highland Home - Highland Home, Ala.)

Defensive end Peter Woods (Thompson - Alabaster, Ala.)

Note: BamaCentral will update this list once more recruits confirm if they are attending.