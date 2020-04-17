Recruiting Corner: Agiye Hall Sets Decision Date Plus Elite QB Lists Alabama in Top Four

The University of Alabama football picked up its second commitment in the 2021 class with in-state three-star defensive tackle Anquin Barnes on Friday afternoon and could be picking up its third on Saturday.

Four-star wide receiver Agiye Hall announced that he would be making his decision on his Instagram page live at 5 p.m (CT). He is moving the announcement up from August 14.

Schools that he once had at the top of his group include Alabama, Georgia, Arizona State, and LSU before he re-opened his recruitment up to every school.

The Crimson Tide is in a good position but it is still unclear on what exactly Hall will do given the unpredictably that his recruitment has provided so far.

Hall has hinted to Sports Illustrated All-American’s John Garcia Jr. that a surprise is coming.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Hall is the 63rd overall prospect in the 2021 class and tenth ranked wide out.

Elite west coast four-star signal caller Miller Moss recently cut his list down to four — Alabama, USC, UCLA, and LSU. Earlier this week he had a video call with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

He threw for over 3,100 yards and 28 touchdowns last season at Bishop Alemany High School in Los Angeles.

Could Alabama land another California QB two years in a row?