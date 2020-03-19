Recruiting Rewind: Top 10 Players Recruited by Nick Saban From the State of Alabama

In University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban's run of dominance in college football over the last decade or so, he has recruited all parts of the country.

Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, California, among other states. No region of this nation has been untouched by Saban and his staff.

But the crop of players from the Yellow Hammer State, especially the recruiting class of 2008, have set in motion what we all know as the "The Process."

Through the recruiting class of 2020, Alabama has signed 107 players from the state since Saban began his tenure in Tuscaloosa. At Bama Central, we decided to rank the top ten prospects from 2008 and on.

Note: This will not include players like Andre Smith and Rolando McClain because those two were either on the roster before Saban arrived in January of 2007 or already committed to Alabama as a high senior.

We start with the honorable mentions:

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (Gadsen City, Gadsen, Ala.) - Class of 2009

OT D.J. Fluker (Foley - Foley, Ala.) - Class of 2009

RB T.J. Yeldon (Daphne - Daphne, Ala.) - Class of 2012

DT Daron Payne (Shades Valley - Birmingham, Ala.) - Class of 2015

WR Henry Ruggs III (Robert E. Lee - Montgomery, Ala.) - Class of 2017

Without further ado, here is the full list:

No. 10 CB Dee Milliner (Stanhope Elmore - Millbrook, Ala.) - Class of 2010

The No. 1 rated corner and one of the best prospects overall in the nation coming out of high school, Milliner lived up to those high expectations in his college career when he signed with the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, among others. A two-time national champion who racked up 133 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and six interceptions. In his final season before bolting to the professional ranks, Milliner was named an unanimous All-American and a finalist for Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy. The New York Jets chose Milliner with the ninth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

No. 9 LB Courtney Upshaw (Eufaula - Eufaula, Ala.) - Class of 2008

Like so many of these guys, Upshaw saw immediate playing time for his freshman season on. His Defensive MVP performance (seven tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss) led the Crimson Tide to a shutout 21-0 victory over LSU in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. He earned both All-American and First Team All-SEC honors in the 2011 campaign, finishing his Alabama career with 140 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, and one interception. Upshaw is one of the few second round draft picks on this list after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 35th overall pick.

No. 8 S Mark Barron (St. Paul's Episicopal School - Mobile, Ala.) - Class of 2008

A ball-hawking and hard hitting safety who signed with Alabama over LSU, Florida, Florida State, among others. After the 2010 and 2011 seasons, Barron was named a First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC. He ranks ninth all-time in total interceptions in Crimson Tide history with 12. Barron finished with 237 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 22 pass-breakups, and one forced fumble in his four-year career, eventually being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the seventh overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

No. 7 LB Reggie Ragland (Bob Jones - Madison, Ala.) - Class of 2012

A four-star inside linebacker coming out of Bob Jones High School in North Alabama, Ragland made his mark on the Crimson Tide during the 2015 campaign which resulted in the school's 16th national title. In that season, Ragland was named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year. His stat sheet was filled with 102 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles during his senior year. He chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee. At the 2016 NFL Draft, Ragland was selected in the second round by the Buffalo Bills.

No. 6 DL Marcell Dareus (Huffman - Birmingham, Ala.) - Class of 2008

Another key piece of that inaugural class for Saban and company. Dareus' offer sheet included programs like Auburn, Oregon, Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, among others. During his Crimson Tide career, he recorded 71 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. His moment in Alabama lore came in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game against Texas when he intercepted a pass from backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert, stiff arming the backup signal caller, stumbling his way into the end zone to help the Crimson Tide win its first title since 1992. After his junior season, he was selected third overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

No . 5 LB Reuben Foster (Auburn - Auburn, Ala.) - Class of 2013

What a wild ride Foster's recruitment was. Committing to Alabama then flipping to Auburn, getting a tattoo of the AU on his arm, then re-committing and inking with the Crimson Tide on National Signing Day of 2013. After the 2016 season in Tuscaloosa, Foster became the fifth Crimson Tide player to ever win the Dick Butkus Award awarded to the nation's best linebacker. In that campaign, which resulted in a College Football Playoff appearance for Alabama, he totaled 115 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He will forever be remembered for his knockout, drag out hits on opposing players. Foster's professional dreams came true when the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 31st overall pick.

No. 4 DT Quinnen Williams (Wenonah - Birmingham, Ala.) - Class of 2016

Williams was nowhere near the highest rated prospect in his class, but it did not matter. When he was on the field at Alabama, one would be hard pressed to find someone else who had a greater impact than he did in his two seasons donning the crimson and white. After redshirting in 2016, the Magic City native played in all 14 games in 2017, registering 20 tackles to go along with two sacks. But in 2018, he tallied up freakish numbers — 71 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks — on his way to winning the Outland Trophy awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman. It might have been the best single-season performance of any defensive Crimson Tide player in school history. After forgoing his final two years of eligibility, he entered the 2019 NFL Draft and was selected third overall by the New York Jets.

No. 3 LB C.J. Mosley (Theodore - Theodore, Ala.) - Class of 2010

Ever since Mosley stepped on campus in Tuscaloosa, he made an enormous impact from playing in all 13 games from a true freshman to earning First Team All-SEC selections as a junior and senior. In 2013, he was awarded Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Missouri's Michael Sam. Alabama was able to secure his commitment over the likes of Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, and Tennessee. Mosley finished his Crimson Tide career with 317 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and five interceptions, leading him to be chosen by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 17th overall pick.

No. 2 QB AJ McCarron (St. Paul’s Episicopal School - Mobile, Ala.) - Class of 2009

McCarron’s recruitment involved many different SEC schools — Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. It is hard to think that whenever he signed with the Crimson Tide, if he ever wondered, that he would go down as one of Alabama's most decorated signal callers of all time when it was all said and done. He is the only quarterback in the BCS era to win back-to-back titles (2011 and 2012). McCarron ranks first in school history in total offensive yards (8,969) and passing yards (9,019) and second in total touchdowns (80) and passing touchdowns (77). There is room for a debate amongst Crimson Tide fans as to who is the greatest quarterback of all time — McCarron or Tua Tagovailoa.

No. 1 WR Julio Jones (Foley - Foley, Ala.) - Class of 2008

Coming out of high school, Jones was the No. 3 overall prospect in the nation. He did not know it at the time, but his commitment would lay the foundation and set in motion, what we know as the “Decade of Dominance.” He signed with Alabama over the likes of Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech to become the crown jewel of Saban’s 2008 and first class as head coach of the Crimson Tide. His 3-year Alabama career saw 2,658 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns which led to him being selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. A true-game changer and dynamic player worthy of this No. 1 selection.

This is the first entry into Bama Central’s Recruiting Rewind series looking back at top players and classes from Nick Saban’s time at the Capstone.