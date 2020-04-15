Live with the Tide: Spring National Signing Day Updates

Wednesday kicks off the NCAA’s National Signing Period for spring student-athletes. We will have updates on the University of Alabama’s verbal commits who have signed their national letters of intent here on Bama Central.

11:30 a.m - Next up is five-star guard Joshua Primo. He makes it official and inks with the Crimson Tide. He is the No. 27 overall prospect in this class, nationally.

Oats loves what the Canadian brings to the table:

“Josh gives us that other ball-handler in the backcourt to play alongside our other guards. His size at the guard position allows us to play multiple guards on the floor together as we like to do. He's a big-time gym rat that's shown great improvement even here recently. His play in February showed he's ready to immediately contribute heavily for us as we compete for an SEC title. We love Josh's overall versatility, play-making ability, shooting and his experience playing on Canadian national teams. He's a proven competitor on both ends of the floor on an international level of play."

11:05 a.m. - First, the Alabama men’s basketball program announced the addition of Yale grad transfer Jordan Bruner on Wednesday morning as part of the Crimson Tide’s 2020 signing class.

Here is what Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats had to say about his coveted grad transfer:

“We felt like Jordan was the best grad transfer available this season based on what we needed. He provides us a big that impacts the game tremendously on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he's a big that is capable of being a playmaker on the perimeter while also providing a presence inside. His basketball IQ and overall skill level are exactly what we needed to put us in a position to contend on a nationally-relevant level. Defensively, he can provide rim protection, move well enough to switch and guard perimeter players, rebound the ball and then push the ball in the break to help our transition game. He's played in multiple NCAA tournaments and pushed Yale to unprecedented heights in his time there. We're looking for him to do the same in his year with us”

