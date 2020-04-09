Bama Central
2022 ATH Brenen Thompson Could Fill “Jaylen Waddle-Like” Role for Alabama

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama football program may have found its next “Jaylen Waddle-type” player. 

2022 four-star athlete Brenen Thompson announced an offer from the Crimson Tide on Wednesday and he says that is exactly what assistant coach Jeff Banks is pitching to him — to fill the same role Waddle does now for the team. 

“There was a lot going through my mind when I got it actually,” Thompson said. “But the main thing was wow. It feels great. It is definitely the biggest so far next to the Texas one. It was a big blessing for sure.”

Banks took to Twitter to direct message the Lone Star State standout in order to share the exciting news. 

“So he messaged me and told me to call him,” Thompson said. “We got to know each other for a little bit and then he said he would like to see me on the offensive side of the ball and do what Jaylen Waddle does for them, slot receiver some and special teams really.” 

Like Waddle, they both hail from Texas and in his first two seasons at Spearman High School, Thompson did everything that was asked of him and more. 

The 5-foot-11, 165 pound prospect has lined up at quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, safety, and kick/punt returner. For his career on the defensive side of the ball, he has 75 total tackles, five interceptions, 12 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles. 

On offense, where the Crimson Tide want him to suit up, he has thrown for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, acclimated 1, 494 yards on the ground for an additional 21 scores, while catching 24 passes for 317 yards and four more touchdowns. 

In the return game, he has found the end zone twice as well. 

Another similarity Thompson shares with Waddle is that he is also a track star who participates in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and long jump competitions. His reported fastest 100m time is 10.18 which translates to a 40-yard dash in the high 4.2’s. 

 Alabama was not the only school to offer the two-sport athlete on Wednesday. Later in the day, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, and Auburn thrusted themselves into the running for his services. 

Before those aforementioned schools, Thompson held offers from Arkansas, Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Nebraska, SMU, Hawaii, and Illinois State. 

As one of the rising stars in Texas high school football, Thompson will have a huge decision to make whenever he announces where he will play in college at — leave his home state or stay. 

“I am not big either way,” Thompson said. “It will be wherever I  I build the best relationships, where I feel like home, and where God wants me. The location is not the biggest thing I have been focusing on during this process, it is more so about the relationships.”

The Waddle comparisons aside, Thompson is ready to make a name for himself and that could very well be in Tuscaloosa. He says the Crimson Tide will definitely receive a visit. 

“No many kids get the opportunity to play for Alabama,” Thompson said. “Especially around here, being a 3A high school in the Panhandle, the 806, it is a big deal for everyone for sure. I am just very blessed.”

When you talk to Brenen, you will quickly realize that he is mature beyond his years. Good head on his shoulders and excited to see how high he rises in the recruiting rankings over the next two years

