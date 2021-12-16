Alabama Finishes Early Signing Day with No. 1 Ranked Class

As fans are now accustomed, Alabama has brought in another high-end class under head coach Nick Saban.

Stop if you've heard this one before... Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have secured yet another elite recruiting class, ranked first according to Sports Illustrated All-American's rankings.

As it stands at the end of Wednesday's Early Signing Day, Alabama holds the No. 1 spot, right ahead SEC foe Texas A&M.

"But it was very close," said SIAA national recruiting director John Garcia Jr.

The Crimson Tide finished the day with 22 signees, 12 of which were listed in SI All-American's SI99 Prospect Rankings. Edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander headlined the group, hailing from in-state Thompson High School.

Alexander was ranked the fifth overall prospect by SI All-American.

Other notable members of this class included top-ranked offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett, second-ranked running back Emmanuel Henderson, as well as second-ranked quarterback Ty Simpson, who plans to enroll at Alabama in time to participate in bowl practices.

All three of these players were in the top 25 of the SI99.

Multiple uncommitted players chose Alabama and signed their National Letters of Intent throughout the day, including defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, edge rusher Jihaad Campbell, and defensive back Earle Little Jr.

The Crimson Tide only lost one commitment during the day, with Auburn flipping in-state linebacker Robert Woodyard, which was largely expected.

A year ago, Alabama's Class of 2021 finished second behind Ohio State.

Nevertheless, many true freshman saw significant playing time in 2021, from Kool-Aid McKinstry to Ja'Corey Brooks, and JoJo Earle to Dallas Turner. The newcomers in the class of 2022 will have every opportunity to earn their way into a key role on Alabama's team.