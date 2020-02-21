Recruiting Corner: Josh Primo Reclassifies and Two Key Visitors for Alabama's Junior Day on Mar. 7

Bama Central
The biggest news this week in terms of basketball and football recruiting that revolves around the University of Alabama was five-star combo guard Josh Primo's decision to reclassify from the 2021 class to 2020. 

The Crimson Tide is the front runner to land Primo's services, with Creighton right behind it. Last weekend, Primo dazzled at the NBA's Basketball Without Borders event in Chicago during the league's All-Star break. 

Primo shares a Canadian connection with the Crimson Tide's only signee of 2020 so far, four-star forward Keon-Ambrose Hylton.

2021 four-star guard Jaden Jones announced his top six schools and the Crimson Tide found itself amongst the finalists for his commitment. 

On the football side, many offers were handed out this past week and one of note is 2021 four-star safety Andrew Mukuba. He is the teammate of current Crimson Tide 2021 pledge  and four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin. 

List of other prospects who recieved offers from the Crimson Tide this week include:  

  • 2021 Four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq
  • 2021 Three-star linebacker Terrence Cooks
  • 2021 Three-star defensive back Devonta Smith (familiar name, Crimson Tide fans)
  • 2021 Three-star safety Jaden Slocum
  • Junior-college three-star cornerback De'Jahn Warren
  • 2022 tight end Tony Livingston

Alabama is set to host two key visitors for the program's second and final Junior Day of the year on Mar. 7. One is Kaine Williams, who is a four-star safety and top 100 player nationally. Williams also plans to camp in Tuscaloosa in June. 

The No. 4 ranked wideout, Mario Williams, is set to visit on that weekend as well. He checks in as a Top 50 prospect. 

The Brockermeyer twins, five-star tackle Tommy and four-star center James, have announced their official visit schedule. Alabama will get them on the weekends of April 3 and Jun. 19, while LSU, Auburn, and Texas will get visits on May 8, Jun. 2, and Jun. 12, respectively.

