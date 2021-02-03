Alabama Football Beats Out Georgia, Florida For Signature of DB Terrion Arnold

At the end of the day, the Crimson Tide won the sweepstakes for one of the most versatile play-makers in the nation

The rich got richer on Wednesday afternoon as 2021 defensive back Terrion Arnold inked with the University of Alabama over Georgia and Florida.

The versatile defensive back has been highly coveted by the Crimson Tide coaching staff for quite some time now and could play multiple spots in the secondary.

Arnold, the Tallahassee, Fla. native, is rated by Sports Illustrated All-American as the No. 44 overall player and No. 2 safety in the class of 2021. He is also a basketball standout and projects to play at the next level for the Crimson Tide as well.

He would be one of two prospects in Alabama's No. 1-ranked recruiting class to play both sports, joining Ga'Quincy McKinstry.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Arnold joins a loaded defensive backfield alongside McKinstry, Kaine Williams, Khyree Jackson, Kadarius Calloway, and Devonta Smith for the Crimson Tide.

Arnold penned a blog for SIAA, which detailed his decision:

"I chose Alabama. I was down to Georgia and Florida but I chose Alabama just because competition. A wise man told me you practice more than you play, so you have to be able to compete with the best of the best way more than you play. The games should be easy, so if I go hard in practice and I'm able to compete with the top-notch guys in the country, and the top-notch guys in the country are there, it will elevate my game to a T.

"Why not go play for the GOAT, as they say, in Nick Saban? I've built a great relationship with him. For me to just have all those sit down conversations with him, to turn down a lot of top players and save that last spot for me, it really shows how bad they wanted me -- even with the basketball opportunity. He's giving me the opportunity to play both and I have to take advantage of the opportunity.

"I've built a great relationship with Nate Oates and Bryan Hodgson and their coaching staff. I'm just showing people that I can do both. I played up under Charlie Ward, he was my basketball coach. Being a two-sport athlete, most people think it's hard but it's not really hard. It takes dedication and you have to give up a lot of your free time. But I wouldn't say it's free time because I'm on a journey, on a mission. It's more motivation for all the doubters that doubt me.

"To the 'Bama fans, y'all are getting the hardest-working player in the country. I'm looking forward to wowing you guys and making plays at Bryant-Denny Stadium and Coleman Coliseum. I feel like y'all are getting the best multi-sport athlete 'Bama nation has ever seen."

What is Alabama getting in Arnold? Check out SIAA's scouting report:

Prospect: DB Terrion Arnold

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 187 pounds

School: Tallahassee (Fla.) St. John Paul II

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Long, lean legs. Strong hips. Cut-up upper body with long arms.

Athleticism: Great basketball prospect with elite jumping ability. Body control in the air (basketball or football) defies what some college players can do. Explosive hitting power through hips. Sharp cuts. Has the strength of a much larger prospect.

Instincts: Knows how and when to go for the football or to dislodge the football. Takes great angles to the ball. Knows how to use quickness to gain proper tackling angles. Good tackler in space; powers through runners when he hits them.

Polish: Savvy safety prospect that delivers big blows, makes sure tackles and wreaks havoc from his position. Adept at catching the football in contested situations. Thrives in one-on-one matchups, whether pursuing a ball carrier or covering a wide receiver.

Bottom Line: Arnold deserves to be considered among the nation’s best safety prospects because he proves to be instinctive, powerful and dynamic athletically. He takes the proper angles, is relentless in pursuit of the ball-carrier, a big hitter and great at tracking the football once it’s in the air.