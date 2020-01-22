Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

New Alabama Assistant Freddie Roach Spotted on the Recruiting Trail

Tyler Martin

This photo of former University of Alabama linebacker Freddie Roach confirms what has been speculated and reported over the last couple days, that Roach has been hired as the Crimson Tide's new defensive line coach. 

Roach will transition from the same position at Ole Miss, where he has been since 2017. In Oxford, Roach was the main recruiter for players in the Alabama and southern Mississippi area. 

The biggest impact this hire could have on the 2020 cycle is with four-star defensive end McKinnely Jackson, the top-rated player in the Magnolia State. Roach was the primary recruiter for Jackson to land at Ole Miss. 

Recently, Jackson was scheduled for a official visit to Oxford, but that is off of the table as of now and maybe the Rebel's chances as a whole. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is set to have an in-home visit with Jackson on Thursday and one has to think that Roach will join him. 

When Roach was the director of player development for the Crimson Tide in 2015, he could not go on the road to see prospects, but would serve as a host when they arrived on campus in Tuscaloosa. 

As of now, one of Roach's main responsibilities, off the field, will be to help the Crimson Tide finish the 2020 cycle as strong as it can and gear up for 2021 and beyond. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama’s Special Teams Have Been Everything from Spectacular to Ugly

With no freshmen specialists expected, there’s no reason why Crimson Tide shouldn’t be better in 2020

Christopher Walsh

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Sexton averaged 26 points over the final three games of the Cavaliers road trip this past week

Tyler Martin

Draft Notes: Raekwon Davis Pulls Out of Senior Bowl

Linebacker Terrell Lewis off to good start at all-star event in Mobile

Christopher Walsh

Makarri Doggette is Named SEC Co-Specialist Gymnast of the Week

Doggette is the first Crimson Tide gymnast to earn SEC honors this year after posting a trio of 9.9-or-better routines

Tyler Martin

Alabama Will Start Season No. 1 in D1Softball Preseason Rankings

Alabama tops the first rankings of 2020

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 21, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 23/25 Tennessee at Buzzer-Beater

The Lady Vols sealed the win on Rennia Davis’ 30-foot fade away

Allie Wright

Jalen Hurts to Wear Special Alabama/Oklahoma Helmet in Senior Bowl

Quarterback to wear logos of both Crimson Tide and Sooners during Senior Bowl game, practices

Christopher Walsh

With Four Returning Starting Linemen, Alabama's Running Game Could be Scary Good

Even though Jedrick Wills Jr. has moved on, Evan Neal looks ready to be a rock at tackle

Christopher Walsh

Hebert Jones is this Week’s BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The junior guard posted two-consecutive double-doubles to give him this week’s top honor

Joey Blackwell