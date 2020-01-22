New Alabama Assistant Freddie Roach Spotted on the Recruiting Trail

This photo of former University of Alabama linebacker Freddie Roach confirms what has been speculated and reported over the last couple days, that Roach has been hired as the Crimson Tide's new defensive line coach.

Roach will transition from the same position at Ole Miss, where he has been since 2017. In Oxford, Roach was the main recruiter for players in the Alabama and southern Mississippi area.

The biggest impact this hire could have on the 2020 cycle is with four-star defensive end McKinnely Jackson, the top-rated player in the Magnolia State. Roach was the primary recruiter for Jackson to land at Ole Miss.

Recently, Jackson was scheduled for a official visit to Oxford, but that is off of the table as of now and maybe the Rebel's chances as a whole. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is set to have an in-home visit with Jackson on Thursday and one has to think that Roach will join him.

When Roach was the director of player development for the Crimson Tide in 2015, he could not go on the road to see prospects, but would serve as a host when they arrived on campus in Tuscaloosa.

As of now, one of Roach's main responsibilities, off the field, will be to help the Crimson Tide finish the 2020 cycle as strong as it can and gear up for 2021 and beyond.