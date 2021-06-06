Alabama Football Gets Second Running Back in 2022 Class With Le'veon Moss

The talented tailback and Louisiana product chose the Crimson Tide over LSU

With in-person recruiting resuming last Tuesday, you just knew the University of Alabama was in line to receive a verbal pledge fairly soon.

On Sunday evening, 2022 prospect Le'veon Moss announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide becoming the second running back in Alabama's class, joining Emmanuel Henderson.

The Baton Rouge, La. product was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend on an official visit and chose Alabama over the likes of LSU, Ole Miss and a slew of other Power Five programs.

He visited LSU earlier this past week.

Alabama assistant Pete Golding is Moss' primary recruiter along with running backs coach Robert Gillespie. He has held an offer from the Crimson Tide since April of 2020.

As a sophomore at Istrouma Senior High School in 2019, the 6-foot, 190-pound rushed for 1,354 yards and 16 touchdowns on 94 carries. He also added three additional scores on special teams.

Moss was forced to miss multiple games during the 2020 campaign due to a concussion. While performing at a high level on the gridiron, Moss is also a track star. He is currently committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando in January.

He is the seventh commitment in the Crimson Tide's 2022 class, which was 21st in the nation in the initial Sports Illustrated All-American team rankings prior to the dead period ending.

Other prospects who took an official visit to the Capstone like Moss this weekend included, offensive linemen Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton, wide receivers Barion Brown and LSU commit Aaron Anderson, defensive ends Kenyatta Jackson Jr, and Baylor commit Kaian Roberts-Day and in-state linebacker Shemar James.