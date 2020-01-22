Two Elite 2021 Prospects Expected To Be at Alabama This Weekend

Bama Central
With National Signing Day inching closer and closer for the Class of 2020, the University of Alabama football program is wrapping up the finishing touches on another strong recruiting class. 

That being said, the Crimson Tide coaching staff is already hard at work, gearing up for future classes and the next crop of prospects. 

This weekend, Alabama is expected to host two visitors from the 2021 class, who are both, nationally, ranked in the Top-20. 

Here is a look at the juniors who will be in town: 

Five-star DE Dylan Brooks (Handley - Roanoke, Ala.)

Brooks is currently rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Alabama and No.20 ranked player overall. The 6-foot-5, 325 pound defensive end took a few unofficial trips to Tuscaloosa this past fall and this upcoming trip will not be his last. He is the No.2 defensive end prospect in the nation. Outside of Alabama, the school Brooks has visited the most is Tennessee. He has been to Knoxville seven times since last March. 

Last summer, Brooks announced his top 15 schools which included, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas, and Texas A&M. To this point, he has not announced a shorter list. 

Oklahoma is the most recent school to extend an offer to Brooks on Jan. 11.

Five-star OT Amarius Mims (Bleckley County - Cochran, GA)

This will be Mims' first trip to Tuscaloosa since he camped there back in June. The Cochran, GA., native is the nation's 13th ranked overall player and No. 3 tackle. Mims stands tall at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds. That size and strength, with the right development, has him projecting to be a first-round draft pick according to Charles Power of 247Sports. 

It is still to early to tell, but, it might, very well, come down to a battle between SEC foes, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and LSU, for Mims' services. He was in Athens last weekend and visited Auburn once back in November. The Bulldogs landing five-star quarterback and the No. 1 overall player in the state, Brock Vandagriff, on Wednesday could certainly help the Bulldogs chances of securing a commitment from the state's No. 2 ranked player, Mims. 

This story will be updated when BamaCentral gets confirmation of who else will be on campus this weekend.

