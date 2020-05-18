Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2021 Commitment List
Tyler Martin
The 2021 recruiting cycle and the University of Alabama is in the mix for dozens of top prospects around the country.
Currently, the Crimson Tide sits at five verbal pledges that ranks 42nd in the nation per 247Sports and ninth in the Southeastern Conference. Rivals has Alabama listed at No. 31 overall and seventh among SEC foes.
Listed below is each prospect's height, weight, and ranking on all of the major recruiting sites. To note, the 247Sports Composite ranking is a combination of all major services combined into one ranking altogether.
Verbal Commits (5):
Four-star WR Jacorey Brooks (Booker T. Washington - Miami, Fla.)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 185
247Sports: No. 10 WR, No. 79 OVR
Rivals: No. 3 WR, No. 18 OVR
ESPN: No. 5 WR, No. 56 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 3 WR, No. 29 OVR
Four-star WR Agiye Hall (Bloomingdale - Valrico, Fla.)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 190
247Sports: No. 14 WR, No. 101 OVR
Rivals: No. 17 WR, No. 115 OVR
ESPN: No. 6 WR, No. 57 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 13 WR, No. 79 OVR
Four-star ILB Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian - Mobile, Ala.)
Height: 6'3
Weight: 217
247Sports: No. 5 ILB, No. 48 OVR
Rivals: No. 18 OLB, No. 241 OVR
ESPN: No. 13 OLB, No. 117 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 5 ILB, No. 122 OVR
Four-star S Kaine Williams (John Ehret - Marrero, LA)
Height: 6'2
Weight: 210
247Sports: No. 10 S, No. 208 OVR
Rivals: No. 6 S, No. 120 OVR
ESPN: No. 5 S, No. 169 OVR
247Sports Composite: No. 5 S, No. 141 OVR
Three-star DT Anquin Barnes (Robert E. Lee - Montgomery, Ala.)
Height: 6'5
Weight: 300
247Sports: No. 34 DT
Rivals: No. 33 DT
ESPN: No. 24 DT
247Sports Composite: No. 30 DT, No. 512 OVR
This list will be updated.