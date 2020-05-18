Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2021 Commitment List

The 2021 recruiting cycle and the University of Alabama is in the mix for dozens of top prospects around the country.

Currently, the Crimson Tide sits at five verbal pledges that ranks 42nd in the nation per 247Sports and ninth in the Southeastern Conference. Rivals has Alabama listed at No. 31 overall and seventh among SEC foes.

Listed below is each prospect's height, weight, and ranking on all of the major recruiting sites. To note, the 247Sports Composite ranking is a combination of all major services combined into one ranking altogether.

Verbal Commits (5):

Four-star WR Jacorey Brooks (Booker T. Washington - Miami, Fla.)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 185

247Sports: No. 10 WR, No. 79 OVR

Rivals: No. 3 WR, No. 18 OVR

ESPN: No. 5 WR, No. 56 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 3 WR, No. 29 OVR

Four-star WR Agiye Hall (Bloomingdale - Valrico, Fla.)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

247Sports: No. 14 WR, No. 101 OVR

Rivals: No. 17 WR, No. 115 OVR

ESPN: No. 6 WR, No. 57 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 13 WR, No. 79 OVR

Four-star ILB Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian - Mobile, Ala.)

Height: 6'3

Weight: 217

247Sports: No. 5 ILB, No. 48 OVR

Rivals: No. 18 OLB, No. 241 OVR

ESPN: No. 13 OLB, No. 117 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 5 ILB, No. 122 OVR

Four-star S Kaine Williams (John Ehret - Marrero, LA)

Height: 6'2

Weight: 210

247Sports: No. 10 S, No. 208 OVR

Rivals: No. 6 S, No. 120 OVR

ESPN: No. 5 S, No. 169 OVR

247Sports Composite: No. 5 S, No. 141 OVR

Three-star DT Anquin Barnes (Robert E. Lee - Montgomery, Ala.)

Height: 6'5

Weight: 300

247Sports: No. 34 DT

Rivals: No. 33 DT

ESPN: No. 24 DT

247Sports Composite: No. 30 DT, No. 512 OVR

This list will be updated.